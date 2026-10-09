Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Wants to 'Focus on Going to Space'

The livestreamer's longtime goal appears to be back on the table.

Kai Cenat speaks onstage at 'The Complex Style Podcast' Conversation at the ComplexCon(versations) Stage during the ComplexCon 2026 10-Year Anniversary Festival at The Los Angeles Convention Center on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex)

Kai Cenat is bringing new energy to a longstanding goal: to stream from outer space.

During his “Leave Me Alone” Twitch stream on Thursday (Oct. 8), Cenat said that he plans to put together a team of astronauts and “people who can study space,” with the ultimate goal of livestreaming while on a space shuttle.

Such a voyage “may not be in 2027,” he said. But he’s determined, and he’s also determined to bring his audience along for the ride.

“I’m doing some of it on stream,” he said of his preparation for the voyage. “There’s going to be an arc where we only talk about space. We are going to go through an arc where every time you click my stream, we are going to be talking about the planets or the solar system. We’re going to be studying this shit.”

Check it out below.

Streaming from space has been a goal of Cenat’s for years. Back in November 2024 during his Mafiaton 2 subathon, he mused about it.

“I think if you can talk to the right people, Elon [Musk] or whoever it is, you can go to space. I want to be the first n***a to go to space and say ‘Yo chat!'” he said. He followed those musings up with a tweet to Musk, explaining to the SpaceX CEO that “I would like to be the first streamer to stream & say ‘YO CHAT’ from space.”

Almost a year later, during a September 2025 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cenat said that he “was supposed to go to outer space this year,“ but “some things didn’t happen.” You can see the exchange at the 15:40 mark of the video below.

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