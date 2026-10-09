Kai Cenat Wants to 'Focus on Going to Space'

Kai Cenat is bringing new energy to a longstanding goal: to stream from outer space.

During his “Leave Me Alone” Twitch stream on Thursday (Oct. 8), Cenat said that he plans to put together a team of astronauts and “people who can study space,” with the ultimate goal of livestreaming while on a space shuttle.

Such a voyage “may not be in 2027,” he said. But he’s determined, and he’s also determined to bring his audience along for the ride.

“I’m doing some of it on stream,” he said of his preparation for the voyage. “There’s going to be an arc where we only talk about space. We are going to go through an arc where every time you click my stream, we are going to be talking about the planets or the solar system. We’re going to be studying this shit.”

Check it out below.