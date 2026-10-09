Cardi B Addresses Speculation Surrounding Jamaica Show Cancellation: 'Just Know, It Wasn't Me'

Cardi B is offering some clarity on what led to the recently announced cancellation of a headlining performance in Kingston, Jamaica. The Am I the Drama? artist was originally set to perform as part of the lineup for the BZR WKND festival later this month. For those unfamiliar, the festival kicks off on Oct. 16 and spans four days. The Oct. 18 date had been teased as including a “Cardi B & friends” performance, though that has now been called off. “Jamaica, y’all ready for me?” Cardi told fans in a short video promoting the festival back in August.

By this week, reps for Cardi had informed Billboard that the Grammy winner would “not be performing” at the festival. “Cardi appreciates the love and support from her fans in Jamaica and hopes to see them in the future,” reps said on Thursday (Oct. 8). “For information regarding the status of BZR WKND Jamaica, ticketing, or other event-related matters, please contact the event organizers directly. Any information regarding Cardi B and her future performances will be communicated exclusively through Cardi B’s official channels.”

In a video shared via her Instagram Broadcast Channel, Cardi herself has since elaborated further, notably pushing back on social media speculation in the process.

“I wasn't really gonna address this because I feel like the statement was enough, but clearly it wasn’t,” Cardi said. “First things first, I want to really, really apologize to Jamaica and to my Jamaican fans. The reason why I canceled so late is because … I tried my best and I waited and I waited and I waited for things to get in place and together, but it didn’t.” Cardi went on to say that she was “actually sad” about the cancellation, as she had also made vacation plans with friends and family that were contingent on the festival performance taking place. “For the haters, not the Jamaicans, but for the haters talking about [this being] due to low ticket sales, it was never that,” she added. “Because I heard there was over 18,000 tickets sold. And not only that, but it's like, be for real. I’m Cardi B.” Citing “contracts,” Cardi told fans she “can’t talk” much about the circumstances surrounding the cancellation. However, she reiterated her claim that she had made multiple efforts to ensure the scheduled set could move forward. “Just know, it wasn’t me,” she said.

Complex has reached out to festival reps for comment. This story may be updated.