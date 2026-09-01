Style

FKA Twigs and Romeo Beckham Front Burberry's Winter 2026 Campaign on the Thames

The new Glen Luchford-shot campaign puts a focus on the River Thames.

FKA Twigs stars in Burberry's new Winter 2026 campaign shot on the Thames in London, the United Kingdom.
Image via Burberry

For Burberry’s Winter 2026 campaign, the brand has brought together FKA Twigs and Romeo Beckham for a cinematic shoot right by the River Thames in London, the United Kingdom.

Shop FKA Twigs on Complex

Shot by Glen Luchford, Burberry’s Winter 2026 campaign sees Beckham and Twigs, the latter of whom provided the soundtrack for the recent Winter 2026 runway show inside the Old Billingsgate Market, showing off some of the pieces you can expect to see from the luxury British fashion house. Joined by other models and framed by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, it’s a striking campaign that does well to highlight nighttime vibes of a wintry London.

“FKA twigs and Romeo Beckham represent the energy that makes London unique,” said Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. “It’s a place where anything feels possible, and it felt right to return to our home city this season.”

Check out more photography from the campaign below.

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