Lil Yachty Stars in Loewe’s Fall 2026 Campaign

Lil Yachty is the new face of Loewe, who’s tapped the rapper to be the face of its Fall 2026 campaign alongside fellow brand ambassador Julia Garner. Photographer Talia Chetrit spearheaded the alpine shoot, according to WWD. Yachty and Garner do their best to stay warm among the icy terrain in a series of photographs that made the rounds on social media.

Théodore Pellerin, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Beau Gadsdon, join Yachty and Garner in shoot, alongside models Nyawurh Chuol, Carin Herven, and Siegfried Blanche.

Special Editions of the Amazona 180, the Puzzle, and the Flamenco bags included in the capsule.