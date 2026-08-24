Style

Lil Yachty Stars in Loewe’s Fall 2026 Campaign

Loewe tapped Lil Yachty as the face of its Fall 2026 campaign, shot by Talia Chetrit in the Alps with Julia Garner and a full cast of creatives.

yachty
Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Image

Lil Yachty is the new face of Loewe, who’s tapped the rapper to be the face of its Fall 2026 campaign alongside fellow brand ambassador Julia Garner.

Photographer Talia Chetrit spearheaded the alpine shoot, according to WWD. Yachty and Garner do their best to stay warm among the icy terrain in a series of photographs that made the rounds on social media.

Théodore Pellerin, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Beau Gadsdon, join Yachty and Garner in shoot, alongside models Nyawurh Chuol, Carin Herven, and Siegfried Blanche.

Special Editions of the Amazona 180, the Puzzle, and the Flamenco bags included in the capsule.

Both Yachty and Garner were front row at Loewe's Fall 2026 Paris runway show in March, so their new jobs were written in the stars.

“As the cast moves through the landscape, their athletic poses animate the collection’s nimble sportswear codes and expressive, dynamic volumes,” Loewe of the shoot, per WWD. “The images also revisit motifs established in earlier seasons — colored ice cubes now resemble miniature mountain peaks, while fruit is coated in crystalline frost.”

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