Teen Reseller Says He Moves $20 Million in Chrome Hearts a Year

In a new feature by Ezra Marcus for The Cut, a 19-year-old reseller shared that he’s able to move $20 million in Chrome Hearts and other brands in a year.

The teen in question, Jack Jiang, runs a shop in an office building in the Financial District of New York City, where he offers luxury clothing items including Hermès bags, Supreme pieces, and a lot of Chrome Hearts. Per the piece, he frequently posts about his efforts to track down pieces on TikTok, where he is often met with comments from people suggesting the products he’s selling aren’t worth the inflated prices he’s asking.

“Is it really worth that? I would say it’s not,” said Jiang. “[But] if there’s someone willing to pay that price, that means there’s a logic behind it. There’s a saying in China: It makes sense if it happens.” Jiang explained that he first started reselling when he was in middle school, buying sneakers that he would flip online. By the time Jiang was 16, he was already a millionaire, he said.

He added that he once spent as much as $2.5 million buying a collection of Chrome Hearts pieces to sell for a profit. Jiang said he has multiple clients who spend upwards of $50,000 per item, most of them middle-aged businessmen from Thailand, China, and Japan. He also said that there are some buyers who spend between $ 10,000 and $ 50,000 per item, with some of them as young as 13.

Jiang added that he has had a few cases of people breaking into his showroom to steal his pieces to flip themselves. Last winter, for instance, a group of four masked individuals were arrested after they broke into his place and stole millions of dollars worth of merchandise. More recently, he said a pair of 17-year-olds sold him stolen goods, then broke into his place to make off with merchandise. Later, he tracked down some of the pieces to a reseller in Switzerland.