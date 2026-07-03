Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts is a luxury brand founded in 1988 by Richard Stark, Leonard Kamhout, and John Bowman in Los Angeles, specializing in handcrafted silver jewelry, leather apparel, and accessories featuring gothic and rock-inspired designs. Its distinct motifs, such as ornate crosses, fleur-de-lis, and dagger symbols, have cemented its status among musicians, celebrities, and fashion insiders who value its blend of artisanal craftsmanship and edgy aesthetics. Its defining feature is the meticulous handcrafting process, with many pieces made in-house using traditional silversmith techniques. Chrome Hearts’ commitment to quality and its unique fusion of punk attitude with luxury, which fuels a dedicated collector community and a vibrant resale market, has become a favorite among Drake, Lil Yachty, and Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

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2026 NBA Finals - San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
Style

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Wore Matching Custom Chrome Hearts Denim to Game 4 of NBA Finals

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner wore coordinating custom Chrome Hearts denim courtside to Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

tara mahadevan37 days ago
Chrome Hearts
Style

Chrome Hearts Sues Rich LA For Trademark Infringement

The long-running brand says an L.A. retailer is selling without its permission.

Trey Alston71 days ago
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance etched Celine flared denim into the pantheon of all-time iconic rapper jeans moments.
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The Most Iconic Rapper Jeans Through the Decades

From EVISU to True Religion and Amiri, these are the jeans that have defined hip-hop style over the years.

Ian Stonebrook150 days ago
Drake Nike Shoes
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A Timeline of Drake's History With Nike

From the new NOCTA x Chrome Hearts collab to the various Nike shoes, here is a timeline of Drake's collaborative history with Nike.

Mike DeStefano208 days ago
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Jesse Jo Stark and Lil Yachty on set of 'Who Knew' video.
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Chrome Hearts' Jesse Jo Stark on Directing Lil Yachty and Keeping Her Family's Brand Independent

The singer and designer discusses her new video for “Who Knew” featuring Lil Yachty, a classic Cadillac, and tons of custom Chrome Hearts.

Mike DeStefano225 days ago
Neil Young.
Style

Neil Young and His Band Sued by Chrome Hearts for Trademark Infringement

The fashion brand alleges that Young and his Chrome hearts band are infringing on the company’s trademark.

Trey Alston308 days ago
Streetwear and Fashion Car Collaborations
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The Best Fashion Car Collaborations of All Time

From Aimé Leon Dore x Porsche to Virgil Abloh x Mercedes, these are our picks. Do you agree?

Mike DeStefano376 days ago
Chrome Hearts Outfits
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15 Best Chrome Hearts Outfits: From Jay-Z to Playboi Carti

Chrome Hearts is one of the most popular brands in the world. These are some of the best ways celebrities have worn it over the years.

Mike DeStefano400 days ago
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Best Brands 2025 So Far: Supreme, Chrome Hearts, Cactus Jack
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The Best Clothing Brands of 2025 (So Far)

Here are the best clothing brands of the year so far, featuring Supreme, Chrome Hearts, Stüssy, and more.

Mike DeStefano403 days ago
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The Boxing Ring Is the New Fashion Runway

With Terence Crawford and Canelo leading the way, brands like Amiri and Off-White have entered the boxing ring on the sport's biggest nights.

Mike DeStefano499 days ago
Timothée Chalamet holding an award, Michael Jordan smiling in a suit, Daniel Day-Lewis with an Oscar.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Says He Wants to Be 'One of the Greats,' Cites Michael Jordan and Daniel Day-Lewis

"The truth is I’m really in pursuit of greatness," Chalamet said at Sunday's SAG Awards.

Trace William Cowen509 days ago

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