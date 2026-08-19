Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepted his Disney Legends Award At D23 on Sunday (August 16) while wearing a $3.3 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka watch.

This milestone look follows Johnson's Met Gala debut in May, where according to GQ, he wore a different $3.3 million Jacob & Co. timepiece-the massive, 714-diamond Billionaire III.

At the ceremony, Johnson delivered a heartfelt speech about his life and career.