GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Dwayne Johnson Wore a $3.3 Million Jacob & Co. Watch to Accept His Disney Legends Award

Johnson was seen wearing the timepiece while accepting the Disney Legends Award at D23.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson smiling at an event next to a luxurious Jacob & Co watch with a diamond-encrusted design.
Images via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney; Jacob & Co.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepted his Disney Legends Award At D23 on Sunday (August 16) while wearing a $3.3 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka watch.

This milestone look follows Johnson's Met Gala debut in May, where according to GQ, he wore a different $3.3 million Jacob & Co. timepiece-the massive, 714-diamond Billionaire III.

At the ceremony, Johnson delivered a heartfelt speech about his life and career.

He also sang happy birthday to his daughter.

“They asked me, ‘What does it mean to be a Disney Legend?'” he said of his daughters. “I said, ‘Well, it means we get free tickets.'”

Related Stories

Dwayne Johnson
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Shrugs Off Negative 'Moana' Reviews: 'That's Just the Way It Goes'

The live-action remake posted a 31% Rotten Tomatoes score and is projected to lose at least $100 million theatrically, but Johnson says what mattered most was Polynesian representation on screen.

Trey Alston13 days ago
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)/ (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Joins Dwayne Johnson in Benny Safdie's 'Lizard Music'

Hall is set to join the live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of Daniel Pinkwater's 1976 novel.

Trey Alston23 days ago
Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Movies of All Time
Pop Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

With Netflix’s Red Notice release, we’ve decided to rank Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best movies of all time, including San Andreas, Hobbs &amp; Shaw, and more.

William Goodman36 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureDane Cook's Half-Brother Hid $12 Million He Stole From Him in Pasta Sauce
3
SneakersFirst Look at the Air Jordan 41
4
MusicWyclef Jean Says Lauryn Hill 'Came for Blood' After Being Booed at the Apollo as a Teen
5
MusicFrank Ocean's 'Blonde:' 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Classic Album
6
StyleTeddy Baldassarre: Bringing a Passion for Watches to the Everyman

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App