To say the past few years have been rough for Jonathon Brooks would be a grand understatement. Poised to be a dominant running back in the college and pro game, Brooks has spent the brunt of his time on the sidelines due to injury. Brooks is back on the IL currently, after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Below, we will dish out a Brooks injury update and look at when the RB will likely return to the Panthers lineup.

Jonathon Brooks fantasy football injury update: When will Panthers RB return?

Brooks dealt with groin soreness in the preseason and he aggravated the issue during the Panthers’ Week 2 game against the Falcons.

The injury-plagued 23-year-old had to have core muscle surgery on September 23 and is expected to miss at least six weeks of action.

Six weeks from the day of the surgery is November 3. The Panthers’ first game after that date is Sunday, November 8 when they will host the Broncos.