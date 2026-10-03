To say the past few years have been rough for Jonathon Brooks would be a grand understatement. Poised to be a dominant running back in the college and pro game, Brooks has spent the brunt of his time on the sidelines due to injury. Brooks is back on the IL currently, after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.
Below, we will dish out a Brooks injury update and look at when the RB will likely return to the Panthers lineup.
Jonathon Brooks fantasy football injury update: When will Panthers RB return?
Brooks dealt with groin soreness in the preseason and he aggravated the issue during the Panthers’ Week 2 game against the Falcons.
The injury-plagued 23-year-old had to have core muscle surgery on September 23 and is expected to miss at least six weeks of action.
Six weeks from the day of the surgery is November 3. The Panthers’ first game after that date is Sunday, November 8 when they will host the Broncos.
It is likely that Carolina eases Brooks back into the fold given his injury history, so a return in Week 9 or Week 10 is probably more likely.
Nonetheless, here is a look at the Panthers’ schedule around the time that Brooks is expected to be back.
- Week 9 Sunday, November 8: Broncos at Panthers
- Week 10 Sunday, November 15: Panthers at Saints
- Week 11 Sunday, November 22: Ravens at Panthers
- Week 12 Monday, November 30: Panthers at Buccaneers
- Week 13 Sunday, December 6: Panthers at Vikings
Brooks’ string of bad luck began on November 11, 2023 while playing for the Texas Longhorns as he tore his right ACL.
He was drafted by the Panthers in April 2024 but did not make his NFL debut until November 24, 2024. On December 8, 2024, just three games into his NFL career, Brooks tore the same ACL. He missed the entire 2025 season.
Jonathon Brooks fantasy football stock
Brooks had a fantasy football ADP of No. 117 overall at FantasyPros this summer, checking in around RB35.
Perhaps due to the groin discomfort, Brooks did not see many carries in the three games he played in so far this season. He had 9 carries total for 22 yards rushing, and had 3 catches for 23 yards receiving. Chuba Hubbard got the brunt of the carries for the Panthers.
Panthers odds
The Panthers are off to a 1-2 start and currently have +12000 Super Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.
Dave Canales’ squad is a +3.5 home underdog to the Lions this Sunday, and their win total is currently set at 6.5.
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