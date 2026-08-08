Dwayne Johnson Shrugs Off Negative 'Moana' Reviews: 'That's Just the Way It Goes'

Dwayne Johnson is taking the live-action Moana remake's critical drubbing in stride, telling People magazine that the blowback simply comes with the territory.

"That's just the way it goes because we're in this business," Johnson said of the film's 31% Rotten Tomatoes score, which puts it among the worst-reviewed Disney remakes in recent memory.

The actor recalled how quickly the tide turned after the film's first notices arrived. "Our first two reviews came out. I'll never forget it … They were amazing. I was like, 'Wow,'" he said, before noting that reviews went "another way," adding with a laugh, "as sometimes happens."

Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, processed the reception privately. "We had a lot of these conversations at home, at the kitchen island late at night when the babies are asleep," he said. "The challenge was, 'Okay, let's remember, though. What's going to be beyond this opening weekend? Let's remember what's happening right now and the noise that's happening.'"

But as with art, taste is subjective. "If you love it, great. If you don't, no problem,” the actor said.