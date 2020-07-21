Back in June 2019, a new Supreme box logo tee was displayed at Virgil Abloh's show at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Famously, the much-discussed piece was seen being worn by none other than Chief Keef. Now, a sample of the t-shirt—which never received an official release—is going for more than $11,000 on Duke's Archive.

The rare shirt boasts a design that calls to mind the Pan-African flag, an aesthetic choice that many have interpreted as celebrating Abloh's inspiring path to ultimately become men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

Duke's Archive recently shared photos of the piece, including a tag denoting it as a "second print test" for a release ultimately "canceled for production." The post also dove a bit deeper into the piece's backstory and confirmed that it was one of "the few samples in existence."

The sample tee listed on Duke's Archive is a size XL and will currently set you back €10,000 (roughly $11,494). For more info, click here.

As reported on Monday, Abloh is among the 2020 class of nominees for the CFDA Fashion Awards. Abloh is up for the Global Men's Designer of the Year award against Kim Jones, Dries Van Noten, and more. Winners will be announced on Sept. 14.