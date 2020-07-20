The 2020 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, originally set for June 8, were ultimately called off due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. However, the show itself will indeed go on, with Monday bringing the official announcement of this year’s nominees.

In a statement, CFDA chairman Tom Ford and CEO Steven Kolb touted the importance of still acknowledging and honoring the "great creatives" of the industry despite unprecedented circumstances.

"In lieu of the in-person event, we will be prioritizing new and existing programming to support our designer community during the global pandemic—by redirecting efforts towards next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry," Kolb explained. "The annual gala serves as our largest fundraiser, and our hope is to continue raising money to support this work through industry contributions."

Voting for the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards opens Monday and wraps up at midnight on July 27. The winners will be revealed via the CFDA site and CFDA’s social channels on Sept. 14.

See the full list of 2020 nominees below:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Brandon Maxwell

Gabriela Hearst

Marc Jacobs

Tom Ford

American Menswear Designer of the Year

Emily Adams Bode, Bode

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

Todd Snyder

Thom Browne

Tom Ford

American Accessories Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Gabriela Hearst

Stuart Vevers, Coach

Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Telfar Clemens, Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year

Christopher John Rogers

Kenneth Nicholson

Peter Do

Reese Cooper

Sarah Staudinger & George Augusto, Staud

Global Women’s Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta

Dries Van Noten

Miuccia Prada, Prada

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino

Rick Owens

Global Men’s Designer of the Year