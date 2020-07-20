The 2020 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, originally set for June 8, were ultimately called off due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. However, the show itself will indeed go on, with Monday bringing the official announcement of this year’s nominees.
In a statement, CFDA chairman Tom Ford and CEO Steven Kolb touted the importance of still acknowledging and honoring the "great creatives" of the industry despite unprecedented circumstances.
"In lieu of the in-person event, we will be prioritizing new and existing programming to support our designer community during the global pandemic—by redirecting efforts towards next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry," Kolb explained. "The annual gala serves as our largest fundraiser, and our hope is to continue raising money to support this work through industry contributions."
Voting for the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards opens Monday and wraps up at midnight on July 27. The winners will be revealed via the CFDA site and CFDA’s social channels on Sept. 14.
See the full list of 2020 nominees below:
American Womenswear Designer of the Year
- Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
- Brandon Maxwell
- Gabriela Hearst
- Marc Jacobs
- Tom Ford
American Menswear Designer of the Year
- Emily Adams Bode, Bode
- Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss
- Todd Snyder
- Thom Browne
- Tom Ford
American Accessories Designer of the Year
- Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
- Gabriela Hearst
- Stuart Vevers, Coach
- Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
- Telfar Clemens, Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year
- Christopher John Rogers
- Kenneth Nicholson
- Peter Do
- Reese Cooper
- Sarah Staudinger & George Augusto, Staud
Global Women’s Designer of the Year
- Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta
- Dries Van Noten
- Miuccia Prada, Prada
- Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino
- Rick Owens
Global Men’s Designer of the Year
- Craig Green
- Dries Van Noten
- Jonathan Anderson, Loewe
- Kim Jones, Dior
- Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton
