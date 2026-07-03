Latest Stories
Poker Player Wins $2.2 Million on $5 Bet in Vegas With Incredibly Rare Hand
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas...unless you win big with one of the rarer hands in poker.
Teen Who Sold Lewis Hamilton Card For $900,000 Gets 'King of Collectibles' Episode
In 2022, a Quebec teen sold an extremely rare Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 USD. This year, he appeared in an episode of 'King of Collectibles.'
Kanye West Reportedly Accused of Not Returning Rare Archival Pieces in Six-Figure Lawsuit
The lawsuit centers on accusations from the David Casavant Archive, which previously had a positive relationship with the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Mac Miller's Estate Shares Rare Footage of Late Rapper, Releases 'Macadelic' 10th Anniversary Vinyl
Today marks the tenth anniversary of Mac Miller’s 'Macadelic' mixtape, and to celebrate the occasion the late rapper's estate has released the record on vinyl.
California Boy Dies From Rare Amoeba After Swimming in Lake
A 7-year-old boy died after he became infected with an extremely uncommon brain-eating amoeba after going for a swim in a Northern California lake.
CDC Investigating Rare Bacterial Disease Following Two Deaths
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would investigate two deaths linked to a rare bacterial disease.
Rare Two-Headed Turtle Found in South Carolina
A rare two-headed loggerhead sea turtle hatchling was found in the Edisto Beach State Park by patrol workers who were checking the turtle nest areas.
Doritos Offers Teen $20,000 Reward for Rare 'Puffy' Chip Discovery
An Australian teen was offered a $20K reward by Doritos for her discovery of what the company is calling a rare "puffy" chip. Rylee Stuart accepted the offer.
'Super Mario 64' Sealed Copy Becomes Most Expensive Game Ever After Selling for $1.5 Million at Auction
Now becoming the most valuable video game collectible in history, a copy of the Nintendo 64 classic earned $1.5 million at auction thanks to its Wata grading.
Very Rare 'Pokémon' Blastoise Card Sells at Auction for $360,000
An incredibly rare holographic Blastoise card believed to be one of two "presentation" cards made was recently sold at an auction for $360,000.
Farmer Finds Rare Yellow Turtle Strolling Through India
The turtle, which experts say is yellow due to albinism, was later handed over to local forest officials who contacted conservation experts.
Rare Supreme x Virgil Abloh MCA Box Logo Tee Listed for Over $11,000
The tee is famous for being displayed in a Chief Keef photo and first saw an unveiling during Abloh's Museum of Contemporary Art show in 2019.
Poachers in Kenya Kill Rare White Giraffes in Wildlife Sanctuary
The killings of two of the rarest giraffes on the planet at a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya sparked backlash online.
Man’s Eyes Stitched Shut and Body Covered in Pigskin After Suffering Rare Condition
An Indiana man contracted a rare virus that caused doctors to stitch his eyes shut and cover him in pigskin so he wouldn't burn from the inside out.
Prince Estate Releases Rare Fan Favorite "Don't Let Him Fool Ya"
RIP to the Purple One.
Travis Scott Purchases Rare $1.6 Million G-Wagon
Take a look at Travis' ultra-rare, wildly expensive ride.
HBA's Shayne Oliver and Ian Isiah Talk Been Trill, Dodging Fyre Fest, and More in Rare Interview
The esteemed Kerwin Frost landed a coveted sit-down with Shayne and Ian that's definitely worth watching in full.
Now Jacquees' "Trip" Remix Is Gone From Pornhub Too
For a brief moment, the Jacquees rework of Ella Mai's "Trip" was available on Pornhub after being removed from YouTube and SoundCloud.