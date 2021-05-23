According to a memo obtained by CNN from the National Basketball Association, head coaches that are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks during games.

The memo was sent to all the teams on Saturday and clarifies that coaches don’t have to wear masks to “facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among head coaches and recent CDC guidance.” The memo additionally said that masks should still be worn during pre-game introductions. Coaches also must still keep their masks on during warm-ups. Each head coach will also still, of course, be tested daily for COVID-19 regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

With that said, the NBA specified that masking policies still apply to assistant coaches, players, and other staff, and protocols will be strictly enforced on anyone who breaks them. This also goes for legendary players like Lebron James, who was recently called out for violating the NBA’s COVID protocol by attending an event with high-profile figures like Drake and Michael B. Jordan.

The famous ballplayer apparently went to a promotional photoshoot for Lobos 1707, a tequila that he backs, the night before a big play-in game against The Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Laker, who hasn’t yet confirmed whether or not he’s been vaccinated, was not suspended as a result of the violation. However, James could potentially face some sort of stipulation. Kyrie Irving and James Harden were also both found to be in breach of COVID-19 protocols this season, and as a result, were forced to pay $50,000 fines each and quarantine for five days.