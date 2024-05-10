Watch Luka Doncic's Press Conference Get Interrupted by Loud Sex Noises

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to win Game 2 of their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During a press conference, the point guard was discussing his team’s win when he was interrupted by sex noises.
“I think we shared the ball really well. We were knocking down shots,” he explained, as he was cut off by moaning.
One of the reporters continued to ask questions, but then the crowd started laughing as Doncic looked wide-eyed. “Okay, moving on,” the reporter said. Doncic looked down before covering his face with his hand, clearly laughing.
“I hope that’s not live,” he said, which elicited a laugh from the audience.
Doncic continued to discuss his and team’s performance, saying, “It was one of the hardest games I’ve had to play,” per the New York Post. On Thursday night, the Mavericks won 119-110 against the Thunder, evening out their series 1-1. Doncic ended with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.