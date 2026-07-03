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Offset seen backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025.
Music

Offset Seemingly Returns to Promoting Pay-to-Earn Apps

Offset uses Instagram Stories to highlight Freecash payouts and encourage fans to earn money on their phones.

Jose Martinez17 days ago
A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen22 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
In this photo illustration the online video game by Epic Games company Fortnite logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an economic stock exchange index graph in the background.
Pop Culture

Fortnite Is Issuing Refunds for D4vd Cosmetics After Murder Charge

Players can now request refunds for D4vd cosmetics, though Epic has not confirmed whether the items will be removed entirely.

Holly Riordan79 days ago
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Two people posing against a red background. One wears a white T-shirt and bucket hat, the other a black hoodie and shorts.
Style

Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Merch Collection: How to Buy

Co-branded hoodies, tees, and crewnecks from the Jollibee x 'FFXIV' collab are available on Complex.

Complex Staff86 days ago
Jacksepticeye attends The Game Awards 2018 at Microsoft Theater on December 06, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

YouTuber Jacksepticeye Is Producing a Bloodborne Movie — And Fans Are Divided

Some fans agreed that they would have preferred another game over a movie.

Holly Riordan92 days ago
This illustration picture shows a person logging into Epic Games' Fortnite on their smartphone in Los Angeles on August 14, 2020.
Pop Culture

Fans Aren’t Happy About Fortnite’s New Brainrot Skins

Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina are among the lowest-rated Fortnite skins to date.

Holly Riordan104 days ago
Ben Schwartz arrives for a screening of new film Sonic the Hedgehog at the Vue cinema in Westfield.
Pop Culture

Original ‘Sonic’ Designer Has One Question About Fan’s Tattoo

‘Not sure how to answer that,’ the fan responded after the longtime ‘Sonic’ designer questioned the tattoo.

Holly Riordan108 days ago
American actor Jack Black attends the world premiere of 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' at Minamiza Theater in Kyoto on March 28, 2026.
Pop Culture

Jack Black Says He Wants In on a Live-Action ‘Yakuza’ Adaptation

'I'm going to throw my hat in that ring,' Black said. 'Sega, give me a jingle.'

Holly Riordan108 days ago
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A person playing a game on a tablet, with a TV in the background displaying the "Roblox" logo.
Pop Culture

Roblox Safety Measures Still Leave Young Players at Risk

US kids could be seeing the same violent Roblox content and online grooming risks as in the UK -- an independent developer is sounding the alarm.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
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Pop Culture

Capcom Addresses Backlash Over ‘Street Fighter 6’ Storyline Fans Are Calling ‘Incest’

‘We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex's story may have caused,’ the director said.

Holly Riordan112 days ago
Animated characters in a colorful village scene, featuring Mirabel from "Encanto" and Mickey Mouse in the background.
Pop Culture

Disney Just Put Video Games on the Same Level as Marvel and Star Wars

After moving games under its core entertainment division, Disney is betting big on immersive, social gaming experiences tied to its biggest franchises.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance113 days ago
A fantasy cityscape of Silvermoon City in WoW Midnight with ornate buildings and autumnal trees, under a swirling sky with a giant eye and a beam of light.
Pop Culture

WoW Midnight Players Say Great Vault Loot Is Bugged as Blizzard Investigates

WoW Midnight players report repeated Great Vault loot drops as Blizzard investigates possible bug.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
Close-up of a screen displaying the Nintendo Switch logo with a red background.
Pop Culture

Nintendo Potentially Slashing Switch 2 Production as Demand Slows

Nintendo reportedly plans to cut Switch 2 production by 33% following weaker U.S. holiday demand.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
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A showcase poster for VR games announced in November 2025, featuring titles like "Vampire Survivors," "Light Brigade," "Ghostbusters," and more.
Pop Culture

VR Games Showcase March 2026: All the Big Reveals You May Have Missed

VR Games Showcase March 2026 delivered major reveals, from a new Payday VR title to The Boys, Forefront, and more.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago

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