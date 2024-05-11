Shaunie Henderson Says Her Memoir Excerpt About Ex-Husband Shaquille O’Neal Was ‘Taken Out of Context’

Shaunie Henderson, the ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal, has given an update to the "out of context" quote about questioning whether she was "in love" with the sports analyst and former NBA player.

Henderson, who took the last name of her current husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, wrote about her former marriage to O'Neal in her new memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms. In an excerpt from the book that circulated online this week, Henderson recalled a conversation she had with a friend about O'Neal and not knowing if she "was ever really in love with the man."

Of course, headlines ran with Henderson never having been in love with O'Neal, to which he responded in a somber Instagram post affirming that position. But on Friday (May 10), Henderson clarified to People that her words were misinterpreted.

"My book is my truth, and when I was talking to my friend yesterday, I was like, developing an opinion and a comment from content with no context will show you a lot of people's intelligence and unintelligence, right?" Henderson told the outlet. "There was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that sadly, people are taking my words out of context."

She continued, "I'm not a word girl. I'm a character girl, and since I've left the marriage of Shaquille, my character has spoken for itself."

While the Basketball Wives creator added that she "can't speak for" O'Neal or "why he would run with" the headline on social media, Henderson emphasized, "it's my book, my truth, and it's my legacy."