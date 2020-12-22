As the NBA season gets set to kick off this week, the Houston Rockets might have a problem on their hands.

We all know that James Harden wants to be moved, and now it seems that the whole situation is really starting to boil over. According to a report from Shams Charania, Harden got into "multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice on Sunday and Monday." These spats reportedly included Harden hurling a basketball at rookie Jae'Sean Tate following a "heated exchange" between the two.

Sources familiar with the Rockets and Harden tell Charania that the superstar is usually relaxed when it comes to practice, and this "uncharacteristic level of frustration" could be linked to his desire to be traded from the team. At this point, Houston will likely begin the 2020-21 season with Harden as its focal point, but with his desire to be traded to a team like the Brooklyn Nets, a move could come sooner rather than later.

Some league insiders reported that all the speculation hasn't had much of an effect on the team, despite Harden arriving late to training camp after what looked like some wild nights out.

"Since I've been here, nothing has been said about it," Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported last week. "Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff has been focused on ramping up and preparing for the season. That's all that matters."

Harden hasn't spoken publicly about his trade requests, as Charania reports that he intends on being "professional" throughout the process despite the confrontational practices.