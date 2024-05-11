iShowSpeed Splurges on $100,000 Custom Cristiano Ronaldo Chain

iShowSpeed has taken his Cristiano Ronaldo fandom to the next level by purchasing a $100,000 custom-made chain with a pendant of the legendary footballer.

On Friday, the popular online streamer shared a video of him receiving the chain from the jeweler who made it for him. In the video, Speed can barely contain his excitement while telling his viewers that he had something very special made. Once the jeweler arrived, Speed took him outside and pulled out his Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini to make the chain reveal moment an event.

The jeweler then unwrapped the chain as Speed expressed delight with his purchase. The piece comes with a diamond encrusted chain and pendant of Ronaldo doing his iconic "Siuuu" celebration. Speed put the chain on and took several pictures while thanking the jeweler for his work on the piece.