Naming 11 NBA Players Who Can Play In The NFL Right Now

Anthony Edwards? LeBron James? Jalen Suggs? We put together a list of current NBA that can play in the NFL and what position they would play.

May 10, 2024
Two basketball players in action during a game, one from Minnesota team dribbling past an Orlando player
David Berding / Getty Images

Former NBA player Austin Rivers ignited a back-and-forth debate this week when he went on television and said there are plenty of current NBA players that can play in the NFL today. 


"I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL," Rivers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.”


Rivers' comment was met with criticism from the NFL world including former players JJ Watt and James Jones, who took it more personal than others. While this is not a new topic being discussed, it certainly jumpstarted a heated discourse online for sports fans this week and made people start analyzing if there were NBA players that could actually play in the NFL today. 


There are plenty of basketball players that were stars in high school football but as we all know, that doesn't guarantee they would cruise through college and eventually make it to the NFL. Rivers wasn't totally off with his statement as we've seen college basketball players like Rico Gathers get drafted without playing a single down in college. NFL teams see the potential of players based off their physical measurements and draft them with the hope they can developed into impact players. Of course, fans have always said LeBron James could play in the NFL with his generational athleticism at his size but who else in the NBA could switch leagues? 


To join the debate, the Complex Sports team put a list together of current NBA players we think could in the NFL. This list is meant to be fun and light-hearted. 

Anthony Edwards - Safety, Wide Receiver/TE

I do this man @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/42Hwkv5ico

— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) June 30, 2022
Twitter: @theantedwards_
Ant Edwards can probably play any position if he really wants to. He has that mentality. As he's always said, he'll do anything you need him to do. Baseball, tennis, lacrosse, or hockey, it doesn't matter. He would be "A1 from day one." It's hard not to believe his words as well. Realistically, you can see him at wide receiver, safety, or at tight end if he bulks up. He still has elite athleticism and would be able to go up and get it with the best of them.

This Anthony Edwards interview will forever be hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ezkWWW9lJr

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 21, 2023
Twitter: @shannonsharpeee

Zion Williamson - Defensive End, Tight End

Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

I mean this one doesn't need much explanation. Zion can play anywhere from tight end to defensive end with his otherworldly athleticism at his size. We've seen a lot of college basketball players get drafted by NFL in the hopes of developing them into an athletic tight end and Zion fits that prototype but with even more upside. Coming off the edge to rush the quarterback would be a nightmare for any offensive tackle as Zion has speed, power, and special leaping ability. If he's not getting to the quarterback, he'll still be able to bat down any pass thrown in his vicinity. There are several teams that would take that chance right now if Zion all of a sudden wanted to switch fields. 

An ex-LSU assistant coach said he offered Zion Williamson a football scholarship.

With an arm like this, that's no surprise ... (via @ZionW32) pic.twitter.com/jqDxnNAC9u

— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 15, 2018
Twitter: @ESPNCFB

LeBron James - Tight End

A man wearing a Dallas Cowboys cap prepares to throw an American football
Lance King / Getty Images

This was the most obvious mention on the list. Even at 39 years old, there would be a lot of teams that would take a 6-foot-9, 250-pound freak athlete with great coordination and solid speed. While prime LeBron would be a lock to play in the NFL, you can still make a case for 2024 Bron. We can't forget that LeBron was a star wideout at St. Vincent-St. Mary's. Jerry Jones would take that chance in a heartbeat! 

LeBron James high school football highlights 🔥

(Via @MoveTheSticks)

pic.twitter.com/8UOlmMiwSJ

— Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) September 28, 2021
Twitter: @timelesssports_

Who remembers when LeBron faced KD in flag football during the lockout? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/gNeej2reft

— Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) May 7, 2024
Twitter: @HoopMixOnly

Jalen Suggs - Quarterback

Basketball players in action on the court during a game, with one in mid-pass and the other defending
Jason Miller / Getty Images

Jalen Suggs was a star dual-threat quarterback in high school not too long ago. He was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year. He had scholarship offers from big time schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Georgia, and Alabama. He had real NFL potential and he might be the only athlete in the world that can say he might've gone first round in basketball and football. 

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Luke Kennard - Quarterback

Chris Schwegler / NBAE via Getty Images

Bet you didn't expect this one. If Luke Kennard quit basketball instead of football his junior year of high school, he might've been playing on Sundays. He was a standout quarterback in high school in Ohio and was being recruited by Michigan very early in his career. He ended up fully committing to basketball and throwing football away to eventually become a McDonald's All-American and a star at Duke University. You can't argue with the decision he made but it makes you wonder where he'd be if he chose the pigskin instead.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Aaron Gordon - Tight End

Basketball player mid-air reaching for a slam dunk during a game
Ronald Cortes / Getty Images

Aaron Gordon is the perfect stereotype for a basketball player turned NFL tight end. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, he's an unreal athlete that can pinpoint any pass thrown up in the air as if it were an alley-oop. He's the perfect goal line target for a fade to the back corner of the end zone and would make a living off out-jumping defenders to make catches. His comparison would be Jimmy Graham. 

Russell Westbrook - Safety

Basketball player resting on the court sideline with towels in front of him
Glenn James / NBAE via Getty Images

There's not many players, if any at all, in the history of the game of basketball that play with as much aggression and anger as Russell Westbrook. Some might say he has a football mentality on the basketball court. He'd need to bulk up a bit more but at his size and with his explosiveness, he'd be a great playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. Put him at safety and he'd be someone that can play in the box while also being a ballhawk. 

Julius Randle - Defensive End

A basketball player in a New York Knicks uniform dribbles the ball during a game
Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Although Julius Randle has said he's never played football before, he's from Texas and he has the size to be developed. We've seen plenty of guys, like Jason Pierre-Paul, who pick up the game of football late but still became stars in the NFL. There's even the NFL Africa program where players who've never played organized football are being drafted or signed by teams just off their physical measurements. Julius Randle plays the game physical and stands at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. You can develop that man into a defensive end. 

Kenneth Lofton Jr. - Offensive/Defensive Tackle, Tight End

Two basketball players in action during a game; one defending, the other dribbling the ball
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

It wouldn't be surprising if Kenneth Lofton Jr. was getting calls right now from NFL teams. He could be a defensive tackle or offensive tackle with development. He's 6-foot-6, 275 pounds with incredible footwork and quickness for his size. You could also consider him as a tight end option as well if you want him to lean down and teach him the position. 

Kenneth Lofton Jr. dropping 42 PTS in his only career start for the Grizzlies.

Won’t be the last time we see him getting buckets in the league. Go well Junior… pic.twitter.com/7zz8GhIWpD

— Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) December 17, 2023
Twitter: @funakistats

Andre Drummond - Offensive Tackle

Chicago Bulls player in white uniform prepares to shoot a basketball during a game
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Drummond has a 7-foot-6 wingspan at 6-foot-11 and 280 pounds. He is mobile and has good enough footwork for his size to translate to the football field. He already plays unnecessarily aggressive on the basketball court so physicality shouldn't be a major issue for him. He might embrace it. Put him at tackle, develop his technique and your quarterback would be safe behind his protection. 

Victor Wembanyama - Special Teams (Field Goal Block)

Two basketball players mid-air, one blocking a shot, during an indoor professional game
Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

Wemby has no chance at playing any normal position on the field especially ones that endure heavy contact but you can still use his size on the football field. With his height, jumping ability, and ridiculous wingspan, he's a perfect option to use on special teams. We've seen plenty of field goals blocked or tipped at the line of scrimmage so imagine putting Wemby over the center and him just jumping up as if he's using the rule of verticality in the paint. 

Lebron JamesAnthony EdwardsZion WilliamsonVictor Wembanyama

