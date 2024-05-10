Naming 11 NBA Players Who Can Play In The NFL Right Now

David Berding / Getty Images

Former NBA player Austin Rivers ignited a back-and-forth debate this week when he went on television and said there are plenty of current NBA players that can play in the NFL today.







"I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL," Rivers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.”





Rivers' comment was met with criticism from the NFL world including former players JJ Watt and James Jones, who took it more personal than others. While this is not a new topic being discussed, it certainly jumpstarted a heated discourse online for sports fans this week and made people start analyzing if there were NBA players that could actually play in the NFL today.





There are plenty of basketball players that were stars in high school football but as we all know, that doesn't guarantee they would cruise through college and eventually make it to the NFL. Rivers wasn't totally off with his statement as we've seen college basketball players like Rico Gathers get drafted without playing a single down in college. NFL teams see the potential of players based off their physical measurements and draft them with the hope they can developed into impact players. Of course, fans have always said LeBron James could play in the NFL with his generational athleticism at his size but who else in the NBA could switch leagues?







To join the debate, the Complex Sports team put a list together of current NBA players we think could in the NFL. This list is meant to be fun and light-hearted.

