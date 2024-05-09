Racist Artwork Comparing LeBron James to Monkey Displayed in School Gym Prompts Investigation

New York school officials are investigating a racist, student-made poster that likened LeBron James to a monkey.
According to TMZ, the image was displayed in a school gymnasium Saturday during the annual New Hartford Festival of the Arts event. The piece was an advertisement for a fake cereal brand called “Monkey Premium,” and featured James in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform while dunking on a bowl of cold cereal.
“Eat Monkeys, Jump Like Monkeys!” the campaign reads. “These delicious monkey and banana shaped grams are tasted like both chocolate and banana. This cereal makes you jump 2-5 inches higher for about 2 hours after eaten. It is a great pregame meal and is also great for kids. It is fund and the most delicious cereal you will ever eat… Jump like LeBron James!”
Days after the art show, officials with the New Hartford Central School District confirmed they were investigating the matter and were determined to find out how the offensive poster made its way into the district-wide art exhibit.
“It is disheartening that racist work was not only created but then overlooked and allowed to be displayed.” Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra Jr. said in a statement shared by WKTV. “The district has taken steps in recent years to promote a welcoming environment for everyone, this included reviewing district-wide practices, ongoing professional learning and development, the formation of the Educational Equity Committee with representation from across the school community, and student-centered initiatives such as Elevating Student Voices…
“Despite our efforts, it is clear that more work needs to be done to challenge and raise awareness about stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination.”
Tangorra said the district contacted the student behind the artwork but declined to identify them for privacy reasons. He also confirmed that administrators have spoken to school staffers who oversaw the poster’s creation and allowed it to be displayed.
“We understand that there are students, families, staff and community members who may not feel safe, accepted or welcome as a result of what transpired.” he continued. “Our school community deserves access to a supportive learning environment where everyone feels respected, included, and safe.”
It’s unclear if the student behind the work will face disciplinary action.