Racist Artwork Comparing LeBron James to Monkey Displayed in School Gym Prompts Investigation

Days after the art show, officials with the New Hartford Central School District confirmed they were investigating the matter and were determined to find out how the offensive poster made its way into the district-wide art exhibit.

“It is disheartening that racist work was not only created but then overlooked and allowed to be displayed.” Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra Jr. said in a statement shared by WKTV. “The district has taken steps in recent years to promote a welcoming environment for everyone, this included reviewing district-wide practices, ongoing professional learning and development, the formation of the Educational Equity Committee with representation from across the school community, and student-centered initiatives such as Elevating Student Voices…

“Despite our efforts, it is clear that more work needs to be done to challenge and raise awareness about stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination.”

Tangorra said the district contacted the student behind the artwork but declined to identify them for privacy reasons. He also confirmed that administrators have spoken to school staffers who oversaw the poster’s creation and allowed it to be displayed.

“We understand that there are students, families, staff and community members who may not feel safe, accepted or welcome as a result of what transpired.” he continued. “Our school community deserves access to a supportive learning environment where everyone feels respected, included, and safe.”

It’s unclear if the student behind the work will face disciplinary action.