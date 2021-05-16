A month away from his celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter, Lamar Odom is already looking for his next fight.

According to TMZ, the former Los Angeles Laker wants to avenge fellow NBA player Nate Robinson by boxing Jake Paul.

“After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “For Nate Robinson!”

Last November, Paul embarrassed Robinson with a second-round knockout. The YouTuber-turned-boxer followed it up by knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round of their pay-per-view bout in April.

Meanwhile, Odom is set to make his boxing debut at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12. The former NBA star will face off against Carter in a three-round exhibition.

Talking to TMZ about the fight, Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman noted that Carter has boxing experience already while Odom is coming off a successful career in basketball.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” he said. Speaking on what he expects to see from Odom, he added, “Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.”

TMZ first reported that Odom had signed a celebrity boxing deal in February, although at the time it was unclear who he’d be fighting. In the lead up to the June 12 bout, Odom has been training with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta.