Just five months after knocking out Nate Robinson in resounding fashion, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round of their Saturday night pay-per-view bout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With 1:18 left in the opening round, Paul landed a right hand that sent Askren to the canvas. Askren got back on his feet and wanted to continue, but the referee called the fight off at the 1:59 mark of Round 1 as Paul improved to 3-0 as a professional boxer.

Picked Jake Paul to win, but didn't know it would be a first round knockout. Goodnight, Ben Askren. #PaulAskren #TrillerFightClubpic.twitter.com/8FOxQbm5iy — WG (@GuoBlue) April 18, 2021

“This is the craziest moment of my life,’’ the 24-year-old YouTube personality said during a post-fight interview. “I told you all I was going to do it in the first round. I told you all I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself that this is for real.’’

Askren didn’t seem crushed after the loss, and for good reason. The 36-year-old former MMA fighter scored the biggest payout of his career Saturday, earning $500,000 in disclosed pay, CBSSports reports.

Of course, Twitter didn’t go easy on him, as many fans roasted Askren for his extremely poor showing while others applauded him for getting the bag.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Paul’s quick defeat of Askren.