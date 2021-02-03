Lamar Odom has signed on to fight former child pop star Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match later this year, TMZ reports.

The 41-year-old retired basketball star and the 33-year-old "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer will square off at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12 for a three-round exhibition, according to Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman.

While there's an eight-year age difference between the two, the 6'10' Odom has a distinct height advantage over the 6'1" Carter.

Talking to TMZ about the fight, Feldman noted that Carter has boxing experience already while Odom is coming off a successful career in basketball. "It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," he said. Speaking on what he expects to see from Odom, he added, "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. ... His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."

TMZ first reported that Odom had signed a celebrity boxing deal earlier this month, although at the time it was unclear who he'd be fighting. He very quickly started training with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta, showing off just how hard he can hit.