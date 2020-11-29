It appears that Jake Paul’s fight went exceedingly well, with him knocking out Nate Robinson.

TMZ reports that Paul got the upper hand on Robinson once during the first round and twice in the second, with Paul serving Robinson a right cross that sent him to the mat. He didn’t recover from the hit and needed help out of the ring. Paul only landed a total of eight punches during the fight.

Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/7JUL8wk3NS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2020

Snoop Dogg, who acted as the announcer, told the audience, “You don’t play boxing.”

After the match, Paul applauded Robinson in an interview, saying, “He was better than I expected ... I wanted to say thank you to Nate.” He continued, “It takes a lot of balls to step in the ring and I don't want to take anything away from that.”

Tonight I'm fighting for my brothers in the NBA, athletes across the world, and most importantly my children. #tysonjones #holdat pic.twitter.com/lkAqxRMBmQ — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) November 28, 2020

As to be expected, the internet reacted to Robinson’s quick defeat.