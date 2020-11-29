It appears that Jake Paul’s fight went exceedingly well, with him knocking out Nate Robinson.
TMZ reports that Paul got the upper hand on Robinson once during the first round and twice in the second, with Paul serving Robinson a right cross that sent him to the mat. He didn’t recover from the hit and needed help out of the ring. Paul only landed a total of eight punches during the fight.
Snoop Dogg, who acted as the announcer, told the audience, “You don’t play boxing.”
After the match, Paul applauded Robinson in an interview, saying, “He was better than I expected ... I wanted to say thank you to Nate.” He continued, “It takes a lot of balls to step in the ring and I don't want to take anything away from that.”
As to be expected, the internet reacted to Robinson’s quick defeat.
