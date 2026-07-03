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50 Cent
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New ‘The Expendables’ Movie Set to Star 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and More

A new edition to 'The Expendables' franchise is set to come out, with a cast made up of 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and others.

Gavin Evans1782 days ago

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