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In Pattaya’s heat, Tyson Fury trains for a comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov, reflecting on time away, past dominance, and a heavyweight division shifting as a new era begins to emerge.Jude Yawson
Following Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney, we ranked the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world from No. 10 to 1.Kameron Hay
Before he returns to the octagon this weekend, we caught up with Francis Ngannou to talk about his future in UFC and why the world of boxing is so appealing.Mike DeStefano
From Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia to Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., here are eight fights we want to see in 2022.Adam Caparell