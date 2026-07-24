Tyson Fury

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Venezuela Fury Responds to Backlash Over Her Marriage: 'I Ain't Bothered'
Sports

Venezuela Fury Breaks Silence on Teen Marriage Backlash: ‘I Ain’t Bothered’

On ‘This Morning,’ Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter breaks her silence on marrying at 16, online criticism and standing by her husband, Noah Price.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Shares Motherhood Plans Shortly After Getting Married
Sports

Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Talks Baby Plans Weeks After Wedding

Inside Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s 'La La Land' life, from baby plans and reality TV dreams to the old-school rules running their young marriage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Tyson Fury, Manager of England looks on during Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford on June 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty
Pop Culture

Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Weds Noah Price in Isle of Man Chapel

The eldest daughter of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury walked the aisle in a white lace fishtail gown, a 50-foot train, and a pair of Crocs.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
Tyson Fury Drops 'At Home with the Furys' Season 2 on Netflix After Boxing Return
Sports

Tyson Fury Is Back on Netflix as ‘At Home With the Furys’ Season 2 Drops

From pregnancy news to tense training talks, Season 2 dives deeper into the Fury family’s home life and high-stakes boxing futures.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Tyson Fury Challenges Anthony Joshua to Match After Defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov
Sports

Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua After Dominant Comeback Win

Fresh off a dominant win in London, the Gypsy King called out Anthony Joshua and pushed for the long-awaited all-British showdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo104 days ago
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'Big John' Fury Says Tyson Fury Relationship is 'Destroyed'
Sports

John Fury Says Father-Son Relationship With Tyson Fury Is ‘Destroyed’

John Fury says Tyson Fury’s recent fights, health concerns, and team decisions led to a breakdown in their relationship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Car Crash Prompted Ring Return
Sports

Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Crash Inspired His Return to Boxing

Inside the moment Tyson Fury heard about the fatal car crash involving Anthony Joshua’s close friends, and why that loss — not a title shot — sparked his comeback plans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Tyson Fury Roasts Deontay Wilder for Cheating Accusations 'Mental Health Issues'
Sports

Tyson Fury Roasts Deontay Wilder for Cheating Accusations: 'Mental Health Issues'

Fury breaks his silence on Wilder’s wild cheating claims, calling them a cry for help as he reflects on their brutal trilogy and what really happened in the ring.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Reveals Wedding Plans Following Engagement
Sports

Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Planning Her Wedding

The boxer’s daughter shared new details about her wedding plans months after getting engaged at her 16th birthday party.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
Amir Khan Thinks A Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Bout Would Be 'Fantastic'
Sports

Tyson Fury Announces Boxing Return Months After Amir Khan Hyped Anthony Joshua Fight

Amir Khan hyped a Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua fight last fall. Now, Fury’s return announcement has brought that talk back into focus.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
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Tyson Fury Set to End Retirement with Anthony Joshua Face-Off Next Year
Sports

Tyson Fury Could End Retirement With Anthony Joshua Face-Off Next Year

Fury hasn't been in the ring since Oleksandr Usyk defeated him in 2024.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
Tyson Fury Celebrates 16-Year-Old Daughter's Engagement to Boxer Noah Price
Sports

Tyson Fury Celebrates 16-Year-Old Daughter's Engagement to Boxer Noah Price

Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela said yes to boxer Noah Price during her 16th birthday celebration.

Bernadette Giacomazzo299 days ago
Drake and Tyson Fury in side-by-side images. Drake has a beard and braided hair, wearing a jacket with "LAV" on the collar. Tyson is in a cap, showing a bruised face
Sports

Drake Loses $565,000 After Betting on Tyson Fury to Beat Oleksandr Usyk

Drizzy was hoping to walk away with $1 million if Fury won the bout.

Mark Elibert796 days ago
Sports

Tyson Fury Defeats Francis Ngannou: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and More React

Ngannou stunned the world when he hit Fury with a left hook that knocked him down in the third round.

Mark Elibert1000 days ago
Tyson Fury photographed in London
Life

Tyson Fury Once Again Says He'll Retire After Dillian Whyte Fight, Discusses Hybrid Match with Francis Ngannou

Now that the Dillian Whyte fight is over, Tyson Fury has once again teased his retirement, though it seems he and Francis Ngannou might go head-to-head.

tara mahadevan1553 days ago
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dillian whyte tyson fury finalise contracts wbc heavyweight clash
Sports

Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte Set Date For WBC Heavyweight Title Clash

Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have finalised their contracts for their WBC heavyweight title fight. The clash is expected to take place at Wembley on April 23.

James Keith1612 days ago

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