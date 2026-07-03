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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Naruto' Casting Search Starts for Actors to Play Live-Action Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura
The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include 'Shang-Chi,' 'The Glass Castle,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
Kris Seavers8 days ago
Pop Culture
'Naruto' Artist Releases New Artwork to Celebrate Theme Park Opening
Naruto: Konoha Land opens on Apr. 4 in the French town of Monteux.
Trey Alston105 days ago
Pop Culture
MrBeast Wants a ‘Naruto’ Remake — And Says He’ll Help Fund It
The YouTuber reacted to the ‘One Piece’ reboot news and quickly turned it into a pitch for ‘Naruto.’
Holly Riordan116 days ago
Pop Culture
Live-Action 'Naruto' Movie to Be Helmed by 'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton
<i>Naruto</i> sold over 250 million copies of the manga in over 60 countries and territories.
Mark Elibert875 days ago