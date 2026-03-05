Georgio Poullas Secures 'Largest Purse Ever' in Competitive Wrestling, According to Manager

Georgio Poullas has never won a world title, but the 27-year-old content creator and former Cleveland State wrestler is now reportedly the highest-paid competitor in his sport. Poullas has secured "the largest purse ever for a competitive wrestling match," according to his representative, Andrew "Andy" Bachman, CEO of Creators Inc. The exact figure has not been disclosed, though Bachman told The Athlete Lifestyle on SI that speculation places the sum near seven figures for a six-minute bout with Real American Freestyle. "I saw what Georgio was before anyone else did, and now the market's finally caught up," Bachman said. Poullas rose to prominence through his "Take Me Down, Win $1,000" challenge series, which drew millions of online views and transformed the Canfield native into one of wrestling's most recognizable personalities.

"Traditional wrestling rewards resumes," Bachman said. "But what Jake Paul proved is that attention creates value. Georgio built an audience first, and the market followed."

The partnership began in early 2024, when Bachman's team discovered Poullas' wrestling content online while Poullas was working as a parking attendant. Bachman moved quickly. "I looked at you and I said, 'You're not going back to that job,'" Bachman recalled on his podcast, Creators Think. He put Poullas on salary and invited him to move into the Creators Inc. house. Within 18 months, Poullas' social media following exploded after he struck out on his own. "You called people. You got sponsors," Bachman said. "You probably 10xed your income within two or three months." The record purse follows Poullas' co-main event appearance at RAF 6 on February 28 in Tempe, Arizona, against UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. Though Tsarukyan appeared to win on points, no official decision was announced. After the final whistle, Tsarukyan rushed Poullas and threw a punch, igniting a post-match brawl that spread widely across social media.