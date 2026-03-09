Dana White Awkwardly Compliments Nina Drama's Feet After She Brings Up WikiFeet: 'Pretty Good'

During a recent stream, UFC content creator Nina Drama sat down with league CEO Dana White, and he awkwardly complimented her feet.

“They think you're sexy,” Drama told White, referring to comments the former Playboy Playmate of the Year was reading about him in her Kick stream chat. “Oh yeah? That's fucking weird,” he replied.

She then asked White if he ever wore flip-flops, which caught him off-guard.

“Why are you asking me this question right now?” he asked. “They like feet in my chat,” she replied. He suggested that it was her feet that her fans were a fan of, not his.

White went on to ask Nina if she does “the feet thing online,” and she said that she gets lots of five star ratings on WikiFeet, a database where people rate celebrities’ feet.