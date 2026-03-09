Dana White Awkwardly Compliments Nina Drama's Feet After She Brings Up WikiFeet: 'Pretty Good'

During a recent stream, UFC content creator Nina Drama sat down with league CEO Dana White, and he awkwardly complimented her feet.
“They think you're sexy,” Drama told White, referring to comments the former Playboy Playmate of the Year was reading about him in her Kick stream chat. “Oh yeah? That's fucking weird,” he replied.
She then asked White if he ever wore flip-flops, which caught him off-guard.
“Why are you asking me this question right now?” he asked. “They like feet in my chat,” she replied. He suggested that it was her feet that her fans were a fan of, not his.
White went on to ask Nina if she does “the feet thing online,” and she said that she gets lots of five star ratings on WikiFeet, a database where people rate celebrities’ feet.
“Show me,” he said, without missing a beat. “Oh, those are pretty good feet,” he said following a quick view. “I'll give it to you. Yeah, those are winners. I'm not like a foot guy, but they're great feet. … I would agree with the rating on Nina's feet. Great feet.”
“You and I always have the weirdest fucking conversations,” he concluded.
After the clip started to circulate online, Drama chimed in on the reactions and shared a screenshot showing what appeared to be her WikiFeet score.
“Even Dana White knows I’m the Ultimate Feet Champion LOL,” she wrote.
She also shared a screenshot showing a YouTube video dedicated to her feet.
“Someone made a YouTube video on my feet,” she wrote alongside a pair of screenshots. “This is actually INSANE lol. Nina Drama has good feet LOL.” In a separate reply, she added, “NGL I do have great feet LOL.”