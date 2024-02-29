46-Year-Old Tom Brady Nails 40-Yard Dash Faster Than He Did at Age 22

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady might be retired from football, but that hasn't stopped him from putting in a better 40-yard dash than he did over two decades ago.
In a video shared on his social media, the 46-year-old showed off that he's somehow faster than he was when he was just 22.
"24 years ago, I ran a 5.28 40-yard dash," he opened the video, referring to his dash at the 2000 NFL Combine. He said he was tempted to give the 40-yard dash "one more shot" during a recent workout session and photoshoot. "Let's see if we can level up," he said.
Brady was not only able to match his 40-yard dash but surpass his 2000 time. The two stopwatches keeping track of the latest dash recorded 5.18 and 5.12 seconds.
The NFL also celebrated Brady's achievement with a comparison video that shows how he was marginally faster than when he was 22.
It's something of a redemption moment for Brady, who was ultimately selected 199th overall in the NFL Draft due to his performance in the 40-yard dash. He obviously went on to do big things in the NFL and lead the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl six times, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once. The three-time MVP is set to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.