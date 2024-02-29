46-Year-Old Tom Brady Nails 40-Yard Dash Faster Than He Did at Age 22

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady might be retired from football, but that hasn't stopped him from putting in a better 40-yard dash than he did over two decades ago.

In a video shared on his social media, the 46-year-old showed off that he's somehow faster than he was when he was just 22.

"24 years ago, I ran a 5.28 40-yard dash," he opened the video, referring to his dash at the 2000 NFL Combine. He said he was tempted to give the 40-yard dash "one more shot" during a recent workout session and photoshoot. "Let's see if we can level up," he said.

Brady was not only able to match his 40-yard dash but surpass his 2000 time. The two stopwatches keeping track of the latest dash recorded 5.18 and 5.12 seconds.