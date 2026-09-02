Sports

NBA Strips Clippers of 5 First-Round Picks, Fines Steve Ballmer $30M in Kawhi Leonard Probe

Kawhi avoids suspension but must pay $700,000 in restitution for alleged improper benefits.

Kawhi Leonard in a Clippers jersey on the court, looking upwards, with a crowd in the background.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The NBA has come down hard on the Los Angeles Clippers following its investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the league ruled against the Clippers after a yearlong investigation, stripping the franchise of five first-round draft picks and issuing owner Steve Ballmer a $30 million fine. Ballmer, team president Lawrence Frank and Gillian Zucker were also suspended, according to Charania.

Leonard will not have his contract voided and won't face a suspension. However, the two-time NBA Finals MVP was ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits allegedly provided by the Clippers for his uncle and former business representative, Dennis Robertson.

Robertson, whom Leonard reportedly fired in June, has also been banned from all NBA business dealings.

After the announcement, both Leonard and the Clippers released separate statements.

“We vehemently reject the NBA's findings, which are the result of a heavily biased investigation seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence,” the Clippers said in a statement. “What the league told us privately differs from what it announced today publicly, and they have not held themselves close to the standard Commissioner Silver set at the start of this investigation to ensure it’s fairness and accuracy.”

They added that they intend to “vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us and look forward to an ethical and impartial arbitration process.”

Meanwhile, Leonard continued to maintain his innocence.

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family,” Leonard said through his agent.

“For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with,” Leonard added. “As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate."


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