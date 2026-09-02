NBA Strips Clippers of 5 First-Round Picks, Fines Steve Ballmer $30M in Kawhi Leonard Probe

The NBA has come down hard on the Los Angeles Clippers following its investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the league ruled against the Clippers after a yearlong investigation, stripping the franchise of five first-round draft picks and issuing owner Steve Ballmer a $30 million fine. Ballmer, team president Lawrence Frank and Gillian Zucker were also suspended, according to Charania.

Leonard will not have his contract voided and won't face a suspension. However, the two-time NBA Finals MVP was ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits allegedly provided by the Clippers for his uncle and former business representative, Dennis Robertson.

Robertson, whom Leonard reportedly fired in June, has also been banned from all NBA business dealings.