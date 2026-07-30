NBA’s Kawhi Leonard Salary-Cap Probe Could Drag Into 2027

The uncertainty has frozen Leonard’s blockbuster trade back to the Raptors—headlined by Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple picks—as Toronto would inherit any penalties tied to his contract, though both teams still expect the deal to go through once the probe ends.

The NBPA, led by executive director David Kelly, says it hasn’t seen evidence that justifies punishment, while Adam Silver insists the league must balance due process and the presumption of innocence with getting to the bottom of what actually happened.

The NBA’s investigation into whether the Clippers funneled extra money to Kawhi Leonard through a $28 million Aspiration endorsement deal and other alleged perks has dragged on for 10 months and could spill into 2027 if it goes to arbitration and appeals.

The NBA's investigation into Kawhi Leonard may not be ending anytime soon. A probe that has already delayed Leonard's blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Clippers back to the Toronto Raptors could now stretch into 2027 if the league, the Clippers, and the National Basketball Players Association can't agree on the investigation's findings or any proposed punishment, according to ESPN. That timeline would dramatically extend one of the NBA's biggest off-court stories and leave one of the summer's splashiest trades hanging in limbo for months.

The latest development centers on what could happen after the investigation concludes. If the NBA believes it has evidence that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap but the team or the NBPA disputes those findings, the case could move to arbitration. Under the league's collective bargaining agreement, a neutral arbitrator could compel witness testimony, order additional document production, and oversee discovery before issuing a ruling that could then be appealed to a joint NBA-NBPA panel. The inquiry began last September after allegations surfaced that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer helped funnel $28 million to Kawhi Leonard through a 2022 endorsement agreement with Aspiration, a green banking company that later filed for bankruptcy. The Clippers have consistently denied the accusation, while the scope of the investigation has since expanded to include questions about other expenses the team allegedly covered for Leonard and a previously undisclosed endorsement deal with another company. Despite the widening investigation, the players' union has publicly questioned whether the league has uncovered evidence supporting discipline. NBPA executive director David Kelly told reporters earlier this month that he didn't believe there was a "there, there" regarding the Aspiration allegations.

When asked whether investigators had found anything worthy of punishment, Kelly replied, "Not from anything I've seen." NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the frustration surrounding the lengthy process while emphasizing that the league intends to follow the evidence rather than outside pressure. "It needs to be wrapped up before the beginning of next season," Silver said earlier this month, while also conceding the investigation had gone on "longer than I would have hoped." He later stressed the need to balance "due process with presumption of innocence" against the league's responsibility to determine "what actually happened in this situation." The uncertainty has already reshaped Leonard's offseason. On June 30, the Clippers and Raptors agreed to a blockbuster trade that would send the two-time Finals MVP back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, multiple first-round picks, a 2027 pick swap, and second-round selections.

Days later, both franchises announced the deal had been paused after the NBA informed Toronto it would inherit the risk of any penalties tied to Leonard's contract. Both teams have said they still expect the trade to be completed once the investigation concludes.