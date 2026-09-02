JBL's Bull Horn Limo From His 2004 WWE Heel Run Is Selling on Facebook Marketplace for $5,500

A piece of WWE history has apparently hit the market for a surprisingly affordable price.
One of the stretch limousines associated with John Bradshaw Layfield's memorable WWE run has surfaced on Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of just $5,500. The vehicle features the unmistakable bull horns mounted on the hood that became synonymous with John Bradshaw Layfield's wealthy heel persona. The listing gained attention Wednesday after FadeAwayMedia shared it on X.
"One of JBL's iconic limos from back in the day has been placed on marketplace for $5,500 WHAT A FIND," the account wrote.
Wrestling fans quickly jumped into the replies, with many surprised that a recognizable piece of WWE memorabilia could potentially be purchased for that price.
"Just $5,500? I figured they would go for higher than that," one person wrote.
"The person selling it has no idea what this is," another added.
For other fans, simply seeing the limo brought back memories of JBL's entrance during his run atop SmackDown.
"I can hear this picture," one person joked.
The limo became an important part of Layfield's transformation into JBL in 2004. After years of competing as Bradshaw, including his popular run alongside Faarooq in the APA, Layfield reinvented himself as a wealthy, arrogant Texas businessman who traveled to WWE events in a chauffeur-driven limousine.
The character borrowed elements from Layfield's actual experience as a stock market investor and quickly became one of WWE's top villains.
His transformation also coincided with the biggest push of his career. JBL defeated Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship in 2004 and held the title for 280 days. At the time, it was WWE's longest world championship reign since Diesel's run from 1994 to 1995.
Layfield's career was eventually recognized with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020, with the ceremony taking place the following year.