JBL's Bull Horn Limo From His 2004 WWE Heel Run Is Selling on Facebook Marketplace for $5,500

A piece of WWE history has apparently hit the market for a surprisingly affordable price.

One of the stretch limousines associated with John Bradshaw Layfield's memorable WWE run has surfaced on Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of just $5,500. The vehicle features the unmistakable bull horns mounted on the hood that became synonymous with John Bradshaw Layfield's wealthy heel persona. The listing gained attention Wednesday after FadeAwayMedia shared it on X.

"One of JBL's iconic limos from back in the day has been placed on marketplace for $5,500 WHAT A FIND," the account wrote.

Wrestling fans quickly jumped into the replies, with many surprised that a recognizable piece of WWE memorabilia could potentially be purchased for that price.

"Just $5,500? I figured they would go for higher than that," one person wrote.