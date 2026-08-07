Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Had Another Undisclosed Sponsorship Deal

According to ESPN , Leonard reportedly had a previously undisclosed sponsorship agreement with Daktronics, the company behind the massive Halo Board inside the Los Angeles Clippers' $2 billion Intuit Dome. More significantly, one source alleged the arrangement was another avenue for getting money from the Clippers to Leonard outside his NBA contract.

The NBA's investigation into Kawhi Leonard just got another multimillion-dollar wrinkle.

An anonymous high-level source working under contract for Intuit Dome didn't mince words when speaking with Torre.

"It was 1,000% a way to circumvent the salary cap," the source alleged. "It was funneling money from the Clippers through Daktronics back to Kawhi."

An anonymous former Clippers official separately said that they were aware Kawhi Leonard had an endorsement agreement with Daktronics. How much Leonard allegedly received, when the deal began, and what he was expected to do in return remain unclear.

Daktronics, meanwhile, isn't saying much. A representative told Hunterbrook Media that Leonard does not currently have a contract with the company, while declining to discuss the reported previous arrangement in detail.

"I don't know what the company wants to say, or can say, given the Wachtell investigation and all that," the spokesperson said.