Watch Jake Paul Drop Lil Pump to the Ground With Body Shot: 'I Told You Not to Do It'

Lil Pump’s recent sitdown with Jake Paul ended on a painful note. Literally.
In the April 4 episode of the BS with Jake Paul, the Miami-born rapper made a strange request to the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer: “Jake, after the podcast, I want you to punch me as hard as you can in the stomach,” Pump said around the 21:50 minute mark.
The challenge clearly caught Jake and his co-hosts off guard, so much so that they questioned if Pump was serious.
“I’ll take it,” he reassured the hosts. “Uh, I don’t know if I’ll take it, but shit, just take me to the hospital.”
Fast-forward to the end of the episode, which showed a Pump standing in the ring with both hands raised above his head. Jake stepped toward the “Gucci Gang” artist and asked, “Are you ready?” before delivering a single undefended punch to the gut. Pump immediately collapsed to the floor and began screaming in agony.
“I told you not to do it,” Jake said with a grin.
Elsewhere in the episode, Pump was asked if he would ever step into the boxing ring and go head-to-head with another rapper.
“Yeah… of course,” he said. “I don’t really have no opps. What do you think, Jake? Who would be a good fit for me?”
While the co-hosts threw out several names, like Blueface and Soulja Boy, Jake only had one name in mind: “I’ve always wanted to see 6ix9ine get there and get his ass beat…” Jake said.
“Anybody can get it,” Pump added. “If I got this guy [Jake] be training me, bro, what’s up?”
Jake agreed: “Yeah, you would win, for sure. Anybody that we would train, it’s just an automatic dub.”
Pump was then asked if he could last a round with Jake’s upcoming opponent Mike Tyson.
“No, and I was gonna bring that up,” Pump said. “This man [Jake] got balls, bro. Step in a ring with Mike Tyson? Ah, man.”
Jake and the 57-year-old retired boxer will face off on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event — hosted by Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix — has been billed as “the biggest fight of the 21st century” and will mark Netflix’s first live boxing event.
“It is definitely a lot to face…” Jake said about the highly anticipated matchup. “I think I’m just wired differently. I just think it was destiny for me to be involved with this sport. Whatever mindset I have, it was meant for this sport… It’s gonna be a movie.”