Watch Jake Paul Drop Lil Pump to the Ground With Body Shot: 'I Told You Not to Do It'

Lil Pump’s recent sitdown with Jake Paul ended on a painful note. Literally.

In the April 4 episode of the BS with Jake Paul, the Miami-born rapper made a strange request to the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer: “Jake, after the podcast, I want you to punch me as hard as you can in the stomach,” Pump said around the 21:50 minute mark.

The challenge clearly caught Jake and his co-hosts off guard, so much so that they questioned if Pump was serious.

“I’ll take it,” he reassured the hosts. “Uh, I don’t know if I’ll take it, but shit, just take me to the hospital.”

Fast-forward to the end of the episode, which showed a Pump standing in the ring with both hands raised above his head. Jake stepped toward the “Gucci Gang” artist and asked, “Are you ready?” before delivering a single undefended punch to the gut. Pump immediately collapsed to the floor and began screaming in agony.

“I told you not to do it,” Jake said with a grin.