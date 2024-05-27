Mike Tyson Reportedly Suffers Medical Incident on Flight, Rep Says He’s ‘Doing Great'

Ahead of his fight against Jake Paul, boxing legend Mike Tyson reportedly suffered a medical scare on board a flight to Los Angeles.

As first reported by In Touch Weekly, a source detailed the "apparent medical scare" on board the Sunday, May 26 flight, which suffered a delay prior to taking off due to the high temperatures in Miami. "Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded," said the source. "Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor—the message even came on everyone’s screens."

The 57-year-old boxer was removed from the flight as soon as it landed in Los Angeles. "He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter," claimed the eyewitness, who noted that Tyson took photos with a few fans before the plane took off. "She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes."

According to The New York Post, representatives for Tyson acknowledged the situation but said the boxer is doing okay. "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," representatives said. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."