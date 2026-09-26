Trippie Redd Calls Out Labels for Pushing 'Small Ceiling' Artists: 'The Industry Is Weird'

Trippie Redd has shared his take on the new rappers of today, calling them out as well as the labels who sign them.

On Saturday (Septembr 26), the Love Letter to You rapper took to his Instagram Stories with a message for record labels that sign "💩🍑 artists with a small ceiling."

Redd also called out label executives for giving their new signees "a push like they are a [Lil Uzi Vert]," who is among Trippie’s peers. "But it doesn't work because none of these new artists are Uzi or Juice [World] or [XXXTentacion] or me," he wrote. "But all those artists I just named have great real songs that can be played by all, not just kids."