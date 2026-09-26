Trippie Redd Calls Out Labels for Pushing 'Small Ceiling' Artists: 'The Industry Is Weird'

Key Takeaways
- Trippie Redd accused labels of heavily promoting artists with a "small ceiling," arguing they lack the broad appeal of Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, and himself.
- He called today’s scene "a bunch of wannabes doing the same music" and criticized its focus on turning up, drinking, and pills instead of meaningful songs like "F*ck Love" and "Taking a Walk."
- Redd previously argued that labels were unsuccessfully recreating 2010s SoundCloud rap, citing Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, and Uno the Activist as pioneers of that era.
Trippie Redd has shared his take on the new rappers of today, calling them out as well as the labels who sign them.
On Saturday (Septembr 26), the Love Letter to You rapper took to his Instagram Stories with a message for record labels that sign "💩🍑 artists with a small ceiling."
Redd also called out label executives for giving their new signees "a push like they are a [Lil Uzi Vert]," who is among Trippie’s peers. "But it doesn't work because none of these new artists are Uzi or Juice [World] or [XXXTentacion] or me," he wrote. "But all those artists I just named have great real songs that can be played by all, not just kids."
"The industry is weird right now. A bunch of wannabes doing the same music. I'm actually sorry for contributing to this fast food hipster music," Redd admitted. "We might have looked the same, but the music is not the same. You can't play me a 'F*ck Love' or a 'Taking a Walk' by any of these new jits. It's all turn up, drink, pop a pill, no meaning."
Last year, the Canton, Ohio, native claimed during a livestream that labels were trying to recreate the 2010s era of rap to no avail, naming Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty and Uno the Activist as pioneers of the subgenre.
"Y’all don’t know about that shit," Trippie said, continuing: "You’re not from that era, gang."
"And especially since the n***as y’all love so much, they love that shit," Trippie added. "They love all the shit from back in the day and they’re trying to recreate it and remake the vibe."
Fellow SoundCloud rap era star Lil Pump gave a similar explanation in February, calling Lil Uzi the forerunner of the movement while trolling Lil Tracy.