Kevin Durant Claps Back at Fan for Giving Him Legacy Advice: ‘Go Get Ready for Work'

Kevin Durant had some words for a fan who felt the two-time NBA champion could win people over if he helped his old team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, win a championship.
According to the fan, Durant should go back to OKC and win the NBA Finals in order to "redeem his legacy."
"The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship. LeBron style. Then all his sins will be forgiven. We good? @KDTrey5," the fan tweeted.
As usual, Durant caught wind of the tweet and responded with a quip of his own. "U ain't god. Go get ready for work," he wrote.
Others on social media couldn't help but react to KD's clap back. "Working class catching a stray lol," one person wrote. "N***a cooked him wit a reality check, Lebron style," another tweeted.
"Easy to clown people who need to work when you’re 7 feet tall and born with a 9 figure gift," someone else wrote.
Durant is a veteran when it comes to dissing people on social media, as he's never been one to shy away from posting his opinion on X. In March, a fan tweeted that KD had no place to call home as he's played for three teams in the last eight years. Durant responded that he's "at home everywhere I go."
Last year, Durant even admitted that he has a burner account on Instagram Threads, and told his followers in a tweet to find his mysterious profile. That announcement came years later after people found out that Durant may have made a fake Twitter profile that regularly defended his decision to leave OKC and join the Warriors.