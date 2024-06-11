Kevin Durant Claps Back at Fan for Giving Him Legacy Advice: ‘Go Get Ready for Work'

Kevin Durant had some words for a fan who felt the two-time NBA champion could win people over if he helped his old team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, win a championship.

According to the fan, Durant should go back to OKC and win the NBA Finals in order to "redeem his legacy."

"The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship. LeBron style. Then all his sins will be forgiven. We good? @KDTrey5," the fan tweeted.

As usual, Durant caught wind of the tweet and responded with a quip of his own. "U ain't god. Go get ready for work," he wrote.