Kevin Durant Says Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is His Favorite Album Ever

Kevin Durant made it pretty clear he rides with Drake.

In a Phoenix Suns social media montage, players from the team named their favorite albums ever, including Damion Lee (who opted for Jay-Z albums The Blueprint and The Black Album), Josh Okogie (who chose Young Thug's Slime Season 2), and Bradley Beal (who went with J. Cole's The Off Season).

When it was Durant's turn to pick, the future Hall-of-Famer chose Drake's 2021 LP, Certified Lover Boy. "My favorite album of all time has to be Drake’s CLB," he said.