Kevin Durant Says Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is His Favorite Album Ever

Kevin Durant made it pretty clear he rides with Drake.
In a Phoenix Suns social media montage, players from the team named their favorite albums ever, including Damion Lee (who opted for Jay-Z albums The Blueprint and The Black Album), Josh Okogie (who chose Young Thug's Slime Season 2), and Bradley Beal (who went with J. Cole's The Off Season).
When it was Durant's turn to pick, the future Hall-of-Famer chose Drake's 2021 LP, Certified Lover Boy. "My favorite album of all time has to be Drake’s CLB," he said.
The athlete and Drake go way back, as Durant's been name-dropped on the 6 God's songs like "Weston Road Flows" and "Free Smoke." During his time as part of the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Durant playfully joked that he "didn't give a damn about no Drake Night" when bumped by his friend after losing to the Toronto Raptors.
Durant later appeared in the music video for Drake and Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later," where he played one-on-one against the song's lead artist.
Although some on social media joked about Durant's pick for best album, it's also telling that he didn't choose Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, as he was given an A&R credit. Last Sept., ahead of the album's release, Durant walked out with Drake at the Austin stop of the It's All a Blur tour.