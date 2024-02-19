Schoolboy Q Reacts to Essay About Him Encouraging White People to Say N-Word: 'I Was on Drugs... No I Don't'

ScHoolboy Q's history of supporting white people who say the N-word at his concerts is documented in Hanif Abdurraqib's 2017 book, They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us. But on Sunday, the Blue Lips rapper showed a change of heart.

On X, he posted an image of the essay from Abdurraqib's highly acclaimed book, titled "ScHoolboy Q Wants White People to Say the Word." The piece examines the Carson native encouraging white concertgoers to use the N-word, specifically at a 2013 concert, and focuses on the evolution of rap consumers and their reliability with the genre's lyrical content.

Q took a moment to clear the air regarding the essay, as he captioned his X post, "I was on drugs... no, I don't," next to a crying laughing emoji in response.