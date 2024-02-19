Schoolboy Q Reacts to Essay About Him Encouraging White People to Say N-Word: 'I Was on Drugs... No I Don't'

ScHoolboy Q's history of supporting white people who say the N-word at his concerts is documented in Hanif Abdurraqib's 2017 book, They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us. But on Sunday, the Blue Lips rapper showed a change of heart.
On X, he posted an image of the essay from Abdurraqib's highly acclaimed book, titled "ScHoolboy Q Wants White People to Say the Word." The piece examines the Carson native encouraging white concertgoers to use the N-word, specifically at a 2013 concert, and focuses on the evolution of rap consumers and their reliability with the genre's lyrical content.
Q took a moment to clear the air regarding the essay, as he captioned his X post, "I was on drugs... no, I don't," next to a crying laughing emoji in response.
Although Abdurraqib hasn't yet responded to the post, some tagged him in Q's reaction, while others showed distain to the rapper's past opinion.
Q's explained his stance on white people using the N-word at his concerts in various past interviews. One conversation was held on 106 KMEL after Kendrick Lamar called out a white woman for rapping the expletive as she performed "M.A.A.D City" during Hangout Fest in 2018.
"You feed my family, you pay my rent, you know what I'm saying? You're not racist, you in here listening to my music," Q said in response on KMEL. "The line 'n***a' comes up, I'm not not expecting you to 'ba ba, ba ba ba' like, say it, it's a rap concert. I'm not telling you to go out on the street and say it. Don't do that. But when you're in a concert, man, be comfortable."
While Q is prepping his next album, Blue Lips, for release on Mar. 1, Abdurraqib's next book, There's Always This Year, will drop just a few weeks after on Mar. 26.