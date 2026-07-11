Drake Places $1 Million Bet on Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 329 Fight With Max Holloway

Drake is once again putting a massive wager on a major sporting event. On Friday (July 10), the rapper revealed he placed a $1 million bet on Conor McGregor to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 329, sharing the betting slip on Instagram through his partnership with Stake. The screenshot shows Drake backing McGregor at +185 odds, meaning the bet would return $2.85 million if "The Notorious" gets his hand raised at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. That includes a $1.85 million profit on top of his original bet. Alongside the betting slip, Drake celebrated McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon. "THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands... Say less @stake."

McGregor enters the fight as the betting underdog despite owning a previous victory over Holloway. The pair first met 13 years ago, when McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision early in both fighters' UFC careers. A lot has changed since then. Holloway heads into UFC 329 as the favorite at -225, while McGregor returns after a lengthy five-year absence from competition, making Saturday's bout one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Drizzy’s wager also revives talk of the so-called "Drake Curse" among sports fans. The Grammy-winning artist has become well known for publicly sharing high-profile bets, many of which have ended in costly losses. In recent years, Drake has come up short on several major wagers involving the NBA Finals, the Super Bowl, UFC events and even World Cup matches, prompting fans to joke that the athletes and teams he backs are often doomed. The superstar’s latest wager comes just days after he celebrated what he described as his biggest-ever victory on Stake. In a promotional video posted to Instagram, the rapper reacted with disbelief as his winnings climbed past the $30 million mark, repeatedly shouting "Oh my God" before declaring it his first-ever "max win."

"4 YEARS ON THE GRIND WE FINALLY F***ING FOUND ANITAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA OH MY GOD @stake MY FIRST MAX WIN EVER ICEMAN SEASON WTF," Drake wrote alongside the clip, referencing his longtime "Anita Max Wynn" gambling alter ego. The character originated from a viral 2023 livestream before later inspiring the name of his 2025 Australian tour.