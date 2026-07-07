Drake Says 'Oh My God' Over 70 Times After $30 Million Max Win in Stake Ad

In a new commercial shared on his Instagram account, Drake celebrated and was seen jumping up and down in excitement after securing his biggest win on the popular gambling platform yet. The video features an ‘Oh My God’ counter, with him saying it over 70 times in the video as his supposed winnings balloon over the $30 million mark.

Drake finally got his elusive max win in a new commercial for Stake , and he couldn’t be happier.

The clip ends with his ‘Anita Max Wynn’ character, referencing a viral 2023 video in which he uttered, “Anita Max Win,” a play on the gambling phrase, “I need a max win.” He later launched a 2025 tour in Australia named after the viral moment.

Drake has come under a lot of fire for his association with Stake. Last year, a Missouri man filed a lawsuit against the rapper, streamer Adin Ross, and Stake’s parent company, Sweepstakes Limited. In the lawsuit, Stake was accused of promoting illegal online gambling and engaging in “deceptive trade practices” that “have inflicted severe harm on the vulnerable in Missouri.” It also alleged that Stake flooded social media with advertisements and videos from “influencers,” Drake and Ross among them.

In 2024, popular streamer Pokimane criticized Drake for associating with the platform. “When I heard Drake was involved with Stake, my heart broke, I’mma be honest,” Pokimane said during a stream. “Because I’ve been a little Drake fangirl, you know, the Canadian blood running through my veins—and I still love his music. Now I don’t love him as much as a person.”

Drake has made it clear that he’s a big fan of gambling, recently betting on Canada beating South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kendrick Lamar famously accused Drizzy of being a gambling addict on his scathing diss track “Meet the Grahams.”