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Giannis Antetokounmpo Suggests Drake Came Out on Top by Dropping 3 Albums After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Giannis seemingly supports the argument that Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour' release strategy changed the post-beef landscape in his favor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in a red shirt at an event; Drake performing on stage in a vest and black pants.
Images via Getty/Michael Kovac/Baby2Baby & Getty/Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to believe that Drake successfully turned the tables by rolling out three new albums at once earlier this year.

The ambitious move, as anyone reading this is no doubt fully aware, came after months of teasing focused on Iceman, the arguable centerpiece of the ambitious triad. More notably, the album, and its surprise counterparts Habibti and Maid of Honour, marked the Torontonian’s first full-length batch of new solo music since his endlessly discussed and meticulously debated beef with Kendrick Lamar.

During a livestream appearance with N3on this weekend, Antetokounmpo, recently revealed to be leaving Milwaukee for Miami, first pointed to a personal preference for Drake’s music over Kendrick’s, though he remains a fan of the latter, as well.

Asked to give his take on the feud, which dominated music news coverage in 2024 but has sustained as a talking point in subsequent years, Antetokounmpo acknowledged that Kendrick had the upper hand earlier on, then appeared to suggest that Drake has since changed the post-beef landscape with this three-pronged released strategy.

“I feel like, in the beginning, you say Kendrick,” he said, as seen below. “But those three albums that he released, have you listened to all of them? Oh my goodness, oh my goodness.”

With Iceman, Drake enjoyed multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200, with the album only falling to No. 2 upon the arrival of Olivia Rodrigo’s own summer blockbuster, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Meanwhile, “Janice STFU,” an Iceman standout, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

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