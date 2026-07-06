Giannis Antetokounmpo Suggests Drake Came Out on Top by Dropping 3 Albums After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Asked to give his take on the feud, which dominated music news coverage in 2024 but has sustained as a talking point in subsequent years, Antetokounmpo acknowledged that Kendrick had the upper hand earlier on, then appeared to suggest that Drake has since changed the post-beef landscape with this three-pronged released strategy.

“I feel like, in the beginning, you say Kendrick,” he said, as seen below. “But those three albums that he released, have you listened to all of them? Oh my goodness, oh my goodness.”

With Iceman, Drake enjoyed multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200, with the album only falling to No. 2 upon the arrival of Olivia Rodrigo’s own summer blockbuster, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Meanwhile, “Janice STFU,” an Iceman standout, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.