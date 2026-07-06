Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Doing Drake's 'Where She At?' Gesture Days After They Linked Up

Just ahead of Portugal's game against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo hit Drake’s “Where She At?” emote. Drake has been showing his support for Portugal during the World Cup and was spotted in the audience celebrating Ronaldo’s goal against Croatia last week. After the pair linked up for a selfie, which they both shared on social media with their appreciation for one another, Ronaldo hit the “Where She At?” emote ahead of Portugal's big game against Spain.

Drake has been seen pulling the “Where She At” emote a lot as of late, which some have taken as a slight against ASAP Rocky. He even dropped official Iceman merch with the phrase, which was taken straight out of the chorus of “Burning Bridges.” "Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn/Where she at? Yeah, where she at?" Drake rapped on the track. When he was in the crowd during Portugal’s game against Croatia last week, he pulled the emote after Ronaldo scored a goal, as seen in the clip below.

The game against Spain on Monday (July 6) is a big one for Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain recently confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last, signalling that his retirement from soccer isn’t far behind. He stopped short of saying whether he’ll retire at the end of Portugal’s run in the World Cup, but added that he’ll decide to end his professional career when the time is right. The 41-year-old forward made history earlier this year by becoming the first men’s player to compete in six FIFA World Cups.