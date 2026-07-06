GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Doing Drake's 'Where She At?' Gesture Days After They Linked Up

Drake's recent run-in with the Portuguese soccer team captain clearly had an impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey, smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture.
Thomas Coex via Getty Images

Just ahead of Portugal's game against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo hit Drake’s “Where She At?” emote.

Drake has been showing his support for Portugal during the World Cup and was spotted in the audience celebrating Ronaldo’s goal against Croatia last week. After the pair linked up for a selfie, which they both shared on social media with their appreciation for one another, Ronaldo hit the “Where She At?” emote ahead of Portugal's big game against Spain.

Drake has been seen pulling the “Where She At” emote a lot as of late, which some have taken as a slight against ASAP Rocky. He even dropped official Iceman merch with the phrase, which was taken straight out of the chorus of “Burning Bridges.”

"Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn/Where she at? Yeah, where she at?" Drake rapped on the track. When he was in the crowd during Portugal’s game against Croatia last week, he pulled the emote after Ronaldo scored a goal, as seen in the clip below.

The game against Spain on Monday (July 6) is a big one for Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain recently confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last, signalling that his retirement from soccer isn’t far behind. He stopped short of saying whether he’ll retire at the end of Portugal’s run in the World Cup, but added that he’ll decide to end his professional career when the time is right. The 41-year-old forward made history earlier this year by becoming the first men’s player to compete in six FIFA World Cups.

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey on the soccer field, wearing a captain's armband, looking focused.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last

Cristiano Ronaldo said the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final tournament, bringing one of the most decorated international careers in soccer history closer to its end as Portugal continues its knockout-stage run.

Mark Elibert22 days ago
(L-R) Drake and Christiano Ronaldo.
Music

Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The Portuguese soccer player thanked Drake for hosting him and the rest of the team in "his" country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
(L-R) Drake and Gonçalo Ramos.
Music

Drake Signs Jersey for Gonçalo Ramos During Portugal's World Cup Win Over Croatia

Drizzy autographed the jersey after the World Cup star's wife approached him during Portugal's Round of 32 victory over Croatia.

Mark Elibert24 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App