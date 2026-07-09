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Bobbi Althoff Jokes About Being ‘Irrelevant’ Despite Interviewing Drake

Nearly a year after last sitting down with the Iceman rapper on her podcast, the comedian and podcaster posted an Instagram reel where she predicted her fading popularity.

Bobbi Althoff at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Red Carpet at Netflix Is A Joke Fest held at Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images/John Phillips/Getty Images

Bobbi Althoff joked that she’ll be perceived as “irrelevant” regardless of interviewing Drake twice.

Nearly a year after last sitting down with the Iceman rapper on her podcast Not This Again, on Wednesday (July 8), the comedian and podcaster posted an Instagram reel where she predicted her fading popularity.

“Me in 5 years filming my documentary about how I was able to interview Drake 2x and still manage to be irrelevant,” the text over Althoff’s video read.

In the video, Althoff humorously took a deep breath and prepared for the hypothetical “interview.”

Althoff’s history with the 5-time Grammy winner is checkered. She first interviewed Drake in 2023 on an episode of The Really Good Podcast. Soon after its release, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and the video was taken down, causing speculation of a rift between them. Althoff would deny that she had issues with Drizzy, calling him a “nice guy” on a 2024 episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer despite being unaware of why he unfollowed her.

The two would make amends on the inaugural episode of Not This Again, where Drake said he “never hated” Althoff.

“You came around at an interesting time in your life and I think that I took a lot of the weight and blame at that time when you needed to get a little active on somebody,” Drake said. “I think I took some hits, verbally.”

Althoff responded by saying that she met the rapper at a “big turning point” in her life.

“I had a very different life before and after I met you and a lot of people just assume it’s because of you and only you,” she explained.

“I think I let a lot of those comments influence me when that happened, when that interview happened, to be like, oh, maybe this was the end of my life. But actually it was singlehandedly probably the best thing to happen to me and my kids.”

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