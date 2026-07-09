Bobbi Althoff Jokes About Being ‘Irrelevant’ Despite Interviewing Drake

Bobbi Althoff joked that she’ll be perceived as “irrelevant” regardless of interviewing Drake twice. Nearly a year after last sitting down with the Iceman rapper on her podcast Not This Again, on Wednesday (July 8), the comedian and podcaster posted an Instagram reel where she predicted her fading popularity. “Me in 5 years filming my documentary about how I was able to interview Drake 2x and still manage to be irrelevant,” the text over Althoff’s video read. In the video, Althoff humorously took a deep breath and prepared for the hypothetical “interview.”

Althoff’s history with the 5-time Grammy winner is checkered. She first interviewed Drake in 2023 on an episode of The Really Good Podcast. Soon after its release, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and the video was taken down, causing speculation of a rift between them. Althoff would deny that she had issues with Drizzy, calling him a “nice guy” on a 2024 episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer despite being unaware of why he unfollowed her. The two would make amends on the inaugural episode of Not This Again, where Drake said he “never hated” Althoff. “You came around at an interesting time in your life and I think that I took a lot of the weight and blame at that time when you needed to get a little active on somebody,” Drake said. “I think I took some hits, verbally.” Althoff responded by saying that she met the rapper at a “big turning point” in her life.