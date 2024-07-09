Dario Saric and Ivica Zubac Involved in Nightclub Altercation in Greece

NBA stars Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric got into a huge altercation at a nightclub in Greece after their team Croatia lost an Olympic Qualifying Tournament game.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at Bolivar Beach Bar in Athens following Croatia's loss to Greece. In video footage circulating online, Zubac is seen in a squabble with two people before what appears to be security rushing him from behind.

Saric walked over and tried to help Zubac out, but he eventually got put into a chokehold and brought to the ground. At the same time, security continued to push people back while a man yelled at Zubac to relax, which he did by putting his hands up. Saric was laid out on the ground for a few, but he got back on his feet and was pushed out of the club alongside Zubac.