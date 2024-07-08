Paul George Reveals Warriors Trade Was 'Close to Being Done,' Says He Was 'Looking Forward' to Joining Golden State

Fresh off signing a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George is shedding light on how he nearly became a Golden State Warrior.

On the latest episode of his Podcast P show, George revealed a sign-and-trade deal with Golden State was "close to being done," adding that he was "looking forward" to joining Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the latter of which subsequently signed with the Dallas Mavericks after the George deal fell through.

"That was a real thing that was close to being done," George shared. "That deal was close to being done from what I was being told on the situation, they was expressing just how much they wanted me there, how I could have fit in perfectly with Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry]. Klay [Thompson] probably would've stayed."