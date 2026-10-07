Colin Kaepernick Says the Way He Wore His Hair Became a ‘Major Point of Contention’ With His Parents

Kaepernick shared the story on Kerry Washington’s Street You Grew Up On while promoting his memoir The Perilous Fight, which explores his identity struggles and activism.

He recalled his parents calling the style unprofessional and saying he looked “like a little thug,” leaving him to question whether their love extended to his Blackness.

Colin Kaepernick said growing out his hair for braids, inspired by Allen Iverson, Randy Moss and Ken Griffey Jr., became “a major point of contention” with his white adoptive parents.

Colin Kaepernick is reflecting on how something as personal as his hairstyle became a source of conflict while growing up with his adoptive parents. During an appearance on Kerry Washington's Street You Grew Up On, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback recalled wanting to grow out his hair and eventually get braids after being influenced by Black athletes he admired. "Hair was another one," Kaepernick said. "[I] had to navigate growing my hair out for the first time." Kaepernick pointed to Allen Iverson, Randy Moss and Ken Griffey Jr. as inspirations. But adopting a similar look wasn't immediately embraced at home. "That led to me growing my hair out trying to get braids," he said. "And that... became a major point of contention just... as I was going through that process."

Kaepernick, who was raised in Turlock, California, by white adoptive parents, said questions about his appearance eventually escalated into criticism about how others might perceive him.

"How I showed up became like, well, why are you doing this? Is this a phase? You know, you don't look professional," he recalled. Things reached another level after Kaepernick finally got his hair braided. "Ultimately led to a point where I had my hair braided and was like, 'Oh, well, you look like a little thug,'" he said. Before growing out his hair, Kaepernick remembered getting drastically different haircuts at Supercuts, describing them as "getting everything shaved" without even receiving a lineup. He said he wouldn't get his first proper lineup until college. His first experience getting braids was much more meaningful. Kaepernick said his mother accompanied him to a Black-owned barbershop, where he met the woman who would eventually begin braiding his hair at her home. Those appointments became "almost like my moment of peace," he recalled.