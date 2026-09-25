Sports

Charlamagne Tha God Suggests Colin Kaepernick Only Speaks Up When He's Selling Something

Kaepernick has appeared on multiple podcasts in recent weeks to promote his new memoir, 'The Perilous Fight.'

(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Colin Kaepernick.
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images | Stringer and Slaven Vlasic/Stringer via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Colin Kaepernick said he wished more NFL players had joined his 2016 protest against police brutality, recalling one player who claimed his team owner barred him from participating.
  • Charlamagne Tha God questioned Kaepernick’s consistency, arguing that he could have led a broader strike at the time and saying, "We only hear from you when you out here selling us something."
  • The criticism comes as Kaepernick promotes his memoir, The Perilous Fight, through appearances on major podcasts and radio shows.

Charlamagne Tha God has called out Colin Kaepernick for only speaking out about social justice when it benefits him.

During a recent broadcast of The Breakfast Club, which featured an interview with Deante Kyle, the Grits & Eggs podcast host spoke about celebrities using their voices to highlight important social causes, and suggested that he is willing to offer people some "grace" when they can’t be as politically outspoken as they might want to be.

"I do also think, you know, let’s not do it when it’s convenient for us," Kyle said around the 49-minute mark of the episode, which can be heard in full below. "Let’s not try to be 'fight the power' and be like, 'Yeah, and I got this book coming out, too.' You can’t just do it when it’s convenient or opportunistic."

Kaepernick recently released his new memoir, The Perilous Fight, and has been in the public eye once again talking about the NFL protests that cost him his football career in 2016. Upon hearing Kyle's comments, Charlamagne suggested that Kaepernick was guilty of speaking about important issues to benefit himself.

"We were just having that conversation about Colin Kaepernick," Charlamagne said. "He said that he felt like everybody in the league should have protested, right? And everybody should have went on strike. Sure, but you also went on the Higher Learning podcast and said you never called for a boycott or a protest. So, my thing was, you could have been the leader that could have sparked that off back then. We only hear from you when you out here selling us something."

In recent weeks, Kaepernick has been promoting his new book with appearances on several high-profile podcasts and radio shows.

During an appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour, he admitted that he was disappointed that more NFL players didn’t join him in a non-violent protest against police brutality.

"I remember one, which — playing this back is a little bit of a mind-blowing conversation," he said. "I had one player that came back and was like, 'My owner told me that I can’t protest.' And that was an unfathomable sentence to me."

Related Stories

Colin Kaepernick at the Moncler Fifth Avenue Opening Cocktail Party & Dinner.
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him

Kaepernick spoke about his decision to take a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness towards police brutality and racial injustice.

Jose Martinez8 days ago
Colin Kaepernick smiling at an event, wearing a checkered jacket. Jay-Z in sunglasses and a suit, looking sideways outdoors.
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head

The former NFL star and activist suggested that Jay-Z has a guilty conscience over the deal he signed with the NFL in 2019.

Joe Price8 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Says the Current Macklemore Controversy Was What He'd Been Saying All Along
Pop Culture

Colin Kaepernick Says NFL Owners Are ‘Openly Colluding’ Against Macklemore

Kaepernick compares Macklemore’s removal to his own collusion grievance against the NFL, arguing that powerful owners can make public dissent professionally costly.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago

Trending

1
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
2
MusicLil Durk's Lawyer Drew Findling on the Verdict, Rap Lyrics, and His 'Devotion' to The Voice
3
Pop CultureWillow Shares How Will Smith Declined Certain Roles to Protect Family 'Energy'
4
StyleSupervsn Unveils Special 30th Anniversary 2Pac 'All Eyez on Me' Collection
5
MusicHobo Johnson Vows to Log Off ‘Indefinitely’ After Being Mocked for 2018 Apology to BLM
6
MusicRussell Simmons Uses 'Hotel Lobby' AI Trend to Celebrate Ex-Wife Kimora Lee

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App