Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL of Still ‘Actively Blackballing’ Him

Ahead of his Sept. 15 memoir, The Perilous Fight, Kaepernick also called the NFL’s racial-justice response “so performative,” while the league cited more than $575 million in social-justice contributions since 2017.

The former 49ers quarterback, who has not played since 2016, says he still trains but refuses to watch NFL games because of the league’s treatment of him and other protesting players.

Colin Kaepernick says the NFL is still “actively blackballing” him, citing teams’ refusal to offer even a workout despite his Super Bowl run and private interest from coaches and general managers.

Ten years after his national anthem protest, Colin Kaepernick says his absence from the NFL isn't simply a case of a football career that ran its course. He believes the league is still deliberately keeping him out. In a wide-ranging interview with NBC News ahead of his upcoming memoir, The Perilous Fight, the 38-year-old former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said he hasn't even watched an NFL game since his departure from the league. Kaepernick, who continues to train most mornings despite not playing since 2016, said his relationship with the NFL remains fractured.

“I’m not gonna support an organization that one, is actively blackballing me, but two, has targeted my brothers who have been protesting as part of this as well,” Kaepernick said. “I watch college football.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has repeatedly denied that Kaepernick was blackballed. But Kaepernick told NBC News that his belief wasn't formed around one particular rejection. Instead, he pointed to the totality of what happened after he became a free agent in 2017. “Coming on the back of going to a Super Bowl, going to an NFC Championship, setting records, and not a single team would bring me in, even for a workout?” Kaepernick said. He also claimed coaches and general managers privately expressed interest in signing him, only to tell him, “Yeah, we want to bring you in, but it’s getting shut down above us.” Kaepernick eventually filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017, accusing team owners of colluding to keep him unsigned because of his protests against racism and police brutality. The two sides reached a confidential settlement in 2019.